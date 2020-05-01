Lenzerheide is the latest in UCI’s creeping rescheduling of World Cup racing

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) continued its piecemeal approach to the 2020 World Cup season on Friday, announcing the Lenzerheide World Cup XCO is now postponed.

The UCI’s announcement comes just one day after cycling’s governing body revealed that it was searching for a new venue for this year’s cross country world championships. After initially postponing the event, organizers in Albstadt, Germany made the call that it would be impossible to host the event as planned in 2020.

Lenzerheide, Austria was originally scheduled to host World Cup racing on Aug 14-16. That date is no longer feasible, due to current Swiss Federal provisions regarding the organization of mass events. For now, Lenzerheide World Cup is postponed.

The UCI is working with Swiss event organizers to determine if a new date for the event will be possible later this year.

Quebec now international season opener

With the latest postponement, Mont-Sainte-Anne, Que. stands as the opening World Cup round for 2020. For now.

The combined downhill and cross country World Cup is currently scheduled for Aug. 22-23. This puts it in conflict with the Quebec provincial governments current recommendation that all festivals and public sporting and cultural events be cancelled until Aug. 31, 2020.

Mont-Sainte-Anne is the longest continuously running venue on the international calendar. It has hosted a record three mountain bike world championships in its 30 years of hosting world-class mountain bike races. Most recently, MSA hosted world championships in 2019.