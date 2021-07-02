Finn Iles leads Canadians in DH qualification at Les Gets

Qualifying is done in Les Gets, France and eight Canadians are through to Saturday’s finals. Finn Iles leads four Canucks in the elite men’s race, having qualified seventh. Jackson Goldstone leads another four in the junior men’s race, where the Squamish rider qualified second.

Juniors

Jackson Goldstone (Miranda Factory Racing) is having a very good start to his first year of World Cup racing. The Squamish, B.C. racer qualifies second in Les Gets behind Jordan Williams (Madison Saracen). That adds to his second place at the opening round in Leogang.

Tristan Lemire (Commencal Muc-Off) is the next Canadian, in 11th. Jacob Jewett (Canyon Factory Racing) follows in 19th and Coen Skrypnek in 20th. All four will start Saturday’s junior men’s final.

Phoebe Gale (Canyon Cllctv FMD) leads the junior women’s seeding, followed by Belarusian Izabela Yankova.

Elite Women

Myriam Nicole (Commencal Muc-Off) puts herself as the rider to beat tomorrow, qualifying fastest by 7.942 seconds. Valentina Höll (RockShox Trek) was next fastest, just ahead of World Cup leader and world champion Camille Balance (Dorval AM)

Rachel Pageau (Commencal) was 19th in Friday’s qualifying, with Miranda Miller (Kona) stopping in from the Enduro World Series, to put in a 20th place run. Bailey Goldstone was 26th. Since the UCI only lets the top 15 women into the final, all three miss out on Saturday’s racing.

Elite Men

A fierce battle is brewing in the men’s final. The top four riders all finished within 0.870 seconds on Friday. Loic Bruni (Specialized Gravity Racing) led, with Angel Alonso Suarez (Commencal 21) following in second. Loris Vergier (Trek Factory Racing) qualified third with teammate and world champion Reece Wilson 0.029 seconds further behind in fourth after three minutes and 30 seconds on course.

Finn Iles was the fastest Canadian, in seventh at 2.709 seconds off his Specialized teammate Bruni’s time. Mark Wallace (Canyon) is 18th, with Seth Sherlock (Intense Factory Racing) 34th. Henry Fitzgerald (Norco Factory Racing) of North Vancouver is up in 46th.

Elliot Jamieson (Norco Factory Racing) misses Saturday’s final after a 79th in qualifying. His teammate, Lucas Cruz, opted not to start after a concussion at Crankworx Innsbruck left him with lingering symptoms.

Eliot Jackson: Practice Day Highlights – Les Gets

