Rob Warner previews Les Gets XCO world championships course

World championships are in Les Gets this week and, to give fans a sense of what the cross country course looks like, Rob Warner heads out for a full course preview.

It’s Warner’s last year of commentating for mountain bike world champs, with Discovery taking over from Red Bull in 2023, so the former downhill pro takes a spin on Sunday’s XCO track to see what riders are in for. Unsurprisingly, a switch to XC racing post-commentating might not be Warner’s next career move. Even with the eMTB assist, he takes on Les Gets’ XCO course at a casual pace.

But Warner does know XC, even if he doesn’t love riding it. He clearly breaks down the climbs, tech descents and tricky features that the world’s best will race on Sunday.

Drops, roots, a series of neverending climbs and some extremely awkward rock gardens will all work together to make this year’s cross country world championships race a thrilling one. Get to know the course, then tune in to cheer on Canada’s fastest as they fight for glory in Les Gets.

Rob Warner: XCO Course Preview – Les Gets world championships