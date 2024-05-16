Life of a Trail: Max McCulloch

Max McCulloch has proven time after time that he can seemingly effortlessly produce stylish edit after stylish edit, whether he is in front of the camera, behind it, or both. But, for Life of a Trail, the Vancouver Island rider leaves the standard shreddit behind to take a little longer view of how a trail is created, develops and changes over time.

The Rossignol rider takes on the task of reviving a long section of Vanilla, one of Cumberland’s classic and most popular trails after some logging. Over the course of hundreds of hours of work, and thousands of tires passing over the trail, McCulloch begins to see longer trends in the trail’s development beyond the seconds spent riding and filming.

Life of a Trail opens up a distinct and interesting perspective on the trails that we spend so much time on. Definitely worth a watch, or two. And a donation to your local trail organization, of course.

Suport your local organisation, help them dig your trails.