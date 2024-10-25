Light it up; what to look for when buying night lights

With daylight hours disappearing, squeezing in your daily ride is getting more and more difficult. Night rides are the best solution; plus they’re one heck of a good time. Your regular old trail suddenly seems faster and more exciting then ever before. But to truly enjoy it, you need the right lights. You can’t just duct tape a flashlight to your handlebars and go for a rip.

Brightness

Light output is measured in lumens. For urban rides or trails with ambient lighting, 200-500 lumens is enough. But when you’re out on singletrack, aim for 1000 lumens or more to ensure you can see where you’re going. The higher the lumen count, the more visibility you’ll have, giving you confidence and control.

Long-distance visibility

You want a light that’s not only bright but also reaches far enough down the trail. Again, lights with at least 1000 lumens are ideal, especially when they combine spot beams for distance with flood beams for peripheral vision. That mix helps you anticipate terrain changes, turns, and obstacles well in advance.

Light modes

The best lights offer multiple modes—high, medium and low—to adjust to various conditions. High is for tough descents or dark trails, medium is great for general riding, and low conserves battery for well-lit sections. Some lights also feature strobe or SOS modes, which according to manufacturers can be helpful in emergencies. We haven’t had to test that out yet thankfully.

Battery life

Battery life is crucial, especially for long rides. If you’re out for hours, a light with a solid battery life that matches your riding style is non-negotiable. Look for lights that offer adjustable settings so you can conserve energy when needed and crank up the brightness when you hit tough spots. While doing your research, handy calculators like this one will help figure out how many hours you’ll get out of a charge.

Ruggedness

I’ve learned this one multiple times over the years; mountain biking is tough on lights. Your lights should be able to withstand bumps, dirt and rain. Look for lights with an IP rating of 4 or higher, indicating resistance to dust and water. That way, you can ride in all conditions without worrying about your lights giving out. Also be nice to the cables; dangling your heavy battery by the cable will quickly break the connection. Ask me how I know.

Ease-of-use

You want a light that’s easy to adjust on the fly. Look for intuitive controls that are glove-friendly and simple to operate. Whether it’s switching modes or adjusting brightness, you don’t want to be fumbling mid-ride. Also, easy-to-charge batteries or ones that are quick to swap out are a huge bonus. Massive bottle-sized batteries are mostly a thing of the past, but keep it in mind while researching; where are you going to mount that golden anvil?

Budget

Night lights with enough juice to light up your trails have come a long way with the availability of LEDs. The batteries are smaller and last longer and the whole kit is way cheaper than ever. If you’re doing 24 hour races you’ll probably need to buy the most expensive set, which can be around the $800 mark depending on the the brand you go with. If you’re just riding for an hour or two, a 1000 lumen light can be just over $100.

Where do you want your light?

A versatile mounting system is essential. Lights that can be mounted both on your handlebars and helmet offer flexibility. Handlebar mounts give a wider field of view, while helmet-mounted lights let you direct the beam wherever you look. Quick-release systems make it easy to adjust or switch mounts depending on the trail ahead.

Light it up

Choosing the right mountain bike lights isn’t just about getting the brightest option. It’s about finding a balance between brightness, durability and versatility to match your riding style. And don’t forget to stay safe; if you’re on roads while getting to the trailhead, be sure to put a tail light on your bike.