Liv Racing announces new teams structure and expanded roster for 2021

Liv Cycling has announced the expansion of Liv Racing and their 2021 roster, officially welcoming Swiss rider Linda Indergand, South African rider Sarah Hill, and American rider Dani Johnson to the team.

Liv was recently announced as the exclusive partner of the Liv Racing Women’s WorldTeam, formerly known as CCC-Liv. Counting these three new team members, the Liv Racing program is now comprised of 25 women from 11 countries, riding as part three professional racing teams: Liv Factory racing, Liv Racing WorldTeam and Liv Racing Collective. The team members compete in road, cyclocross, off-road, triathlon and para-cycling events. The cycling teams are an official women’s partner of the Enduro World Series (EWS), and registered with both USA Cycling (USAC) and the UCI.

“Liv Racing is an extension of the Liv brand and our overall commitment to women,” said Phoebe Liu, chief branding officer of Giant Group (which includes Liv Cycling, Giant, Momentum and CADEX brands). “In everything we do, we put women first. These women embody our brand purpose of getting more women on bikes while working toward achieving greater parity for women in professional cycling.”

Liv Factory racing

Indergand and Hill will join Kaysee Armstrong and Isabella Naughton on Liv Factory Racing, the brand’s off-road team. The crew will compete at World Cup, Marathon Nationals and EWS events.

Indergand is a World Cup cross-country and short track rider, known for her top 10 finishes at World Cup events, eighth place finish at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and silver medals in both the 2020 and 2014 National Championships in Switzerland.

“I am incredibly proud to join the Liv team,” says Indergand. “I remember seeing the Liv brand for the first time when I was growing up, it was so inspiring. As I learned more about the brand I realized that Liv shares the same passion I do—together we seek to bring more women into cycling and racing. It’s a dream come true to have Liv’s support as I pursue my goals and show the world what I can do.”

Hill, a stage race, marathon, cross-country and gravel racer, holds the African leader’s jersey for Cape Epic and has competed at the South African National Championships and UCI Mountain Bike Marathon World Championships.

Liv Racing Collective

Johnson will be racing for Liv Racing Collective (formerly known as Liv Racing), which includes professional athletes who compete across multiple disciplines around the world. A former track runner at the University of Colorado Boulder, Johnson has competed in dual slalom and pump track events and says she is ready to translate those skills into her first full enduro season.

She will be joined by nine returning riders, this season, including Canadians Leonie Picton and Sandra Walter.

Liv Racing collective team

○ Crystal Anthony (Bentonville, Arkansas) – Marathon XC, cross country, gravel and

cyclocross athlete

○ Serena Bishop Gordon (Bend, Oregon) – Marathon XC, gravel and cyclocross athlete

○ Dani Johnson (San Diego, California) – Enduro athlete

○ Radka Kahlefeldt (Queensland, Australia) – Ironman 70.3 Triathlete and Olympian

○ Riley Miller (Burke, Vermont) – Enduro athlete

○ Rae Morrison (Nelson, New Zealand) – Enduro athlete

○ Leonie Picton (Whistler, BC, Canada) – Enduro athlete

○ Allysa Seely (Colorado Springs, Colorado) – Paralympic Triathlete

○ Lisa Tertsch (Darmstadt, Germany) – ITU World Cup Triathlete

○ Sandra Walter (Coquitlam, BC, Canada) – World Cup XCO athlete