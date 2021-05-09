Loana Lecomte solos away to World Cup win

Loana Lecomte (Masi) walked away with the elte women’s World Cup win on Sunday. The young French rider escaped early with Anne Terpstra(Ghost Facotry Racing), then left the Dutch rider behind before the end of the start lap. By the start of the first full lap, Lecomte already had a 20 second gap.

Behind, the field imploded as a who’s-who of elite women’s mountain biking tried to find a way to match the young rider’s pace. At one point, the Lecomt’s speed even caught the lead motorcycle by surprise when she pulled level with the motorbike on a descent.

Lecomte win in Albstadt repeats, and backs up her start to the 2020 World Cup season. The French rider won the Nove Mesto World cup last year in her first elite appearance.

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Absolute Absalon) was near the front from the start but couldn’t close the gap on her fellow French woman. After winning Friday’s XCC with savvy racing, the world champion couldn’t hold pace on Sunday’s extended climbs. Ferrand Prevot finished second, with eyes further ahead to Tokyo.

Rounding out the podium was the U.S.A.’s Haley Batten. Riding for Trinity Racing MTB, Batten surprised fellow American, and one of the favourites for a top finish in Tokyo later this summer, Kate Courtney (Scott SRAM) to take the top U.S. finish in Albstadt.

Canadians in Albstadt

While the U.S. rider’s enjoyed a resurgence, with Batten and Courtney on the extended podium, Canada’s fastest had a tough day.

Emily Batty (Canyon MTB Racing) was the top Canadian finisher in 27th. Jenn Jackson (Norco Factory Team) followed in 38th, Sandra Walter (Liv) in 47th and Batty’s teammate Laurie Arseneault (Canyon) in 50th. Cindy Montambault rounded out the Canadian presence in Albstadt in 89th. Haley Smith (Norco Factory Team) dropped out after two laps, possibly after getting caught in a crash on the start straight.

Catharine Pendrel (Clif Pro Team) finished 52nd, which is an impressive return to racing just three months after giving birth to her first daughter. The family arrived in Germany late in the week to start their European campaign.

World Cup racing resumed in just 5 days, at Round #2 in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic.

Results: 2021 World Cup XCO #1 – Albstadt, Germany

Elite Women