Loic Bruni and the absolute mayhem of Red Bull Campo

How much better is downhill world champion Loic Bruni than the average rider? Red Bull Campo pits the six-time elite champ against 180 riders to find out. Not one-on-one, either. Bruni takes the entire field on all at once and has to start at the back and pass as many riders as he can before the finish line.

As you might expect, chaos ensues.

Watch the full, wild experience through Bruni’s eyes with his Red Bull Campo POV below.

Loic Bruni Versus 180 Riders: Red Bull Campo is Back

What’s Loic Bruni say about Red Bull Campo?

Campo was back a few days ago. The second edition was even wilder than last year. Lots of dust and aggressiveness on the programme.

I enjoyed myself once again with all the participants, no injuries, lots of fun and top-notch organization.

Really happy to have been able to share a closer moment with people on the bike in a great atmosphere. The level was really high and the fact that there were more riders was difficult for my comeback. I go off the rails halfway through to top it all off so I finish in 32nd place!

Thank you all for this day.

I love messing around with you.

See you next year!!