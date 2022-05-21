Loic Bruni injured at Fort William

Loic Bruni is the latest rider sidelined by injury at the Fort William World Cup this weekend. Bruni crashed and broke his collarbone on the fast, rocky course in Scotland.

Bruni shared GoPro footage of his crash, which you can watch below. It does not look like a fun time.

While the injury, and missed race, is a major blow to Bruni’s hopes in the World Cup overall points race, the French rider was quick to make light of the situation. After revealing a new butter-coloured race kit for the weekend, Bruni added “not as smooth as planned” and the hashtag #notsmoothlikebutter when letting fans know about his injury.

Bruni’s teammate, Finn Iles, withdrew from the second World Cup of 2022 before training started. The Canadian continues to suffer from concussion symptoms from a crash while training at home in B.C.

You can see Bruni’s original kit reveal below.