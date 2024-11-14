Loic Bruni on the new UCI rules: a deep dive into 2025

In the video released recently Loic Bruni goes over the recent changes to the rules for DH in the UCI. There are a lot of changes to the rules and a lot of them are difficult to understand. If anyone’s in a position to understand them it’s Bruni.

New team structures

Bruni breaks down the UCI’s big shakeup for 2025, highlighting a stricter team selection process. Only 20 world series teams will be allowed, with 15 based on UCI points and five selected through wild cards. The emphasis is on including more juniors and female riders, pushing teams like Specialized Gravity to expand their rosters. “It’s about elevating the sport’s standard,” Bruni says. “The days of racing world cups just for fun are over.”

Development teams

A new rule allows world series teams to establish development squads, focusing on nurturing junior talent. These feeder teams can bring in up-and-coming riders and ease them into the world cup scene. “This is great for discovering fresh talent,” Bruni remarks. “It keeps the door open for late bloomers who might not have had the opportunity otherwise.”

Continental series: a pathway to world cups

The UCI aims to bridge the gap between local races and world cup events with the new continental series. This series will offer an easier entry for riders and teams, with the top five finishers earning wild card entries to select world cup races. “It’s a smart move,” Bruni comments. “It gives riders a realistic path to progress without immediately facing the world’s best.”

Back to simplicity

One of the most significant changes is the reversion to a simpler qualifying format. Gone are the semi-finals, which Bruni felt added unnecessary strain. Now, only the top 20 riders advance directly to finals, with a last-chance qualifier (Q2) adding another 10 spots. “It’s fairer and less exhausting,” Bruni explains. “No more endless practice runs and longer weekends; it’s about quality over quantity.”

Career numbers and calendar concerns

A new rule will allow riders who have won at least one world cup to pick a permanent career number, adding a personal touch to the competition. Bruni is excited but has yet to decide on his choice. However, he’s critical of the new season calendar, which features a six-week summer break and races pushing into colder months. “It’s frustrating,” he admits. “We’ll be racing in freezing conditions—it feels like a scheduling mess.”

New venues

The 2025 season will feature new stops in Lake Placid and Snowshoe. Bruni visited the Lake Placid track and praised its design, though he’s concerned about weather impacts in the late-season races. “The track looks promising, but October in Quebec is brutal,” he says. “It’s going to test everyone’s resilience.”

Final thoughts

For Bruni, the changes are a mixed bag. He’s excited about the focus on development and the new pathways for talent but wary of logistical and scheduling challenges. “It’s a big shift,” he concludes. “But if we adapt, it could be the push our sport needs.”