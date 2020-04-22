Training at home and reflecting on 2019 with Bruni and Seagrave

As the World Cup downhill season sits on indefinite hold, what are the planet’s fastest riders getting up to? Red Bull TV has a new series, MTB Bulletin, to catch up with the top pros at home.

In Episode 1, Loïc Bruni looks back at his riveting World Cup showdown with Amaury Pierron at Snowshoe, U.S.A. The World Cup final was one of the most exciting races in recent memory for fans. But what was it like for Bruni?

Tahnée Seagrave talks home training after her serious ankle injury and staying occupied in isolation. German rider Nina Hoffmann talks about her breakout season. Austrian sensation Valentina Höll talks about her delayed graduation into the elite World Cup ranks.

Red Bull TV is running a full 30 min version of the video, going in-depth with Seagrave, Bruni, Hoffmann and Höll. You can catch Episode 1 of the MTB Bulletin on the Red Bull TV platform.

Reflecting on 2019 & Looking Forward to 2020

From Red Bull:

“Catch up with the riders at home as they reflect on the 2019 World Cup season and look forward to racing again in 2020! See how they keep themselves entertained, fit and motivated during their downtime.”

Featuring:

Loic Bruni

Tahnee Seagrave

Vali Höll

David Trummer

Nina Hoffmanm

Reece Wilson