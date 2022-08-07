Long Live Chainsaw is now free to watch

After releasing the Steve Smith documentary Long Live Chainsaw last fall, Anthill Films is making the movie available for everytone. The film is new free to watch on Red Bull TV.

The release couldn’t be more perfectly timed. The legacy of Steve Smith is stronger than ever as the next generation of Canadian downhiller’s storms to incredible success on the World Cup circuit. On Saturday alone, Finn Iles followed in Smith’s footsteps to become only the second Canadian man to win an elite World Cup, and the first to do so at Mont-Sainte-Anne since Smith in 2013. Jackson Goldstone, Gracey Hemstreet and Bodhi Kuhn were all on the junior podium, with Goldstone taking the win. Mark Wallace in ninth in elite men and seven juniors in the top-10 in all, it was a huge huge day for Canada.

Go watch Long Live Chainsaw now and, if you’re feeling inspired after the film, donate to the Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation to keep growing downhill in Canada.

Here’s what Anthill Films has to say about releasing Long Live Chainsaw for audiences everywhere.

Today, we release Long Live Chainsaw into the wild. After huge success raising over $100,000.00 for the Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation, the feature documentary is now FREE to watch on Red Bull TV. You can still donate to the foundation here.

We’d like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you that has streamed, downloaded or watched the film at tour events so far; we’re eternally grateful for the support and know that Stevie would be beyond stoked. The Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation will continue to use the funds to inspire and support the next generation of elite Canadian gravity riders.

The movie was only made possible by a global, collaborative effort from Stevie’s family, friends, fellow athletes, and brands—to every filmmaker and photographer that ever worked with him. We are so thankful to have the opportunity to work with so many talented people to help share Stevie’s story with the world.