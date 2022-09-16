Long-term review: Norco Fluid FS A1

When Norco rolled out the revamped Fluid FS it turned a lot of heads. More than you might expect for a “value-priced” aluminum trail bike line that, at its most expensive, tops out at $5,000.

It’s not hard to see why. The Fluid’s alloy frame borrows heavily from the very successful Optic line, but with tweaks that give it a slightly different take on what a trail bike can be. Add a very sharp parts spec, with only minor missteps, and strong pricing and the Fluid FS cuts an appealing figure in a world where bike prices only seem to be getting more expensive every year.

After a couple of months on Norco’s alloy trail bike, the Fluid backs up this initial hype. It has the ride quality and trail feel of a more expensive bike and parts that, while not top end, are certainly capable of performing in the real world. There’s always some trade-off for a more affordable bike. With the Fluid, that’s the weight.

2023 Norco Fluid FS A1

We covered the details of the new Fluid FS when it launched in July, but the quick rundown is that it is Norco’s take on a short-travel full suspension bike. It’s not the brand’s only take, of course. The brand still has the carbon fibre Optic. If the two bikes look similar, it’s not an accident. The new Fluid FS closes a design cycle that started several years ago with the previous Fluid. That bike, also an aluminum bike on a budget, led to the Optic. Now, all that is coming back around to the Fluid.

The Fluid FS isn’t just an Optic with an alloy frame. There are some subtle changes. With 130-mm rear travel and a 140-mm fork, the Fluid has a hair more travel than the 125-mm Optic. More importantly, it uses a longer-stroke shock to get that 130-mm travel. That makes the Fluid a bit more forgiving on the trail. It’s easier to get into the middle, sweet spot in the travel but it also won’t blow through all 130-mm right away and bottom out. This plays out on the trail, with the Fluid having excellent traction in corners but also handling larger features without batting an eye.

The Fluid also has a slightly higher bottom bracket than the Optic and a slightly steeper seat tube angle for more comfortable riding on a wider variety of trails. Unlike the Optic, designed to be ridden quite aggressively, the Fluid aims to be comfortable and responsive at any pace.

A 140-mm Fox Factory 34 fork keeps the Fluid tracking true Fox Float X Performance Elite delivers performance at a price point, alongside Norco's new one-piece forged linkage Shimano XT cassette rear derailleur funtion flawlessly. Praxis... less so. TRP Trail EVO brakes are solid and offer good adjustments

Packing in value

While the design of the Fluid FS doesn’t stray too far from the Optic, its price does. At $5,000, the A1 is the top of the Fluid line. The A3 will roll away for just $3,000. That’s still a good chunk of money, but Norco makes it worth it with smart parts selection.

On the A1, that $5,000 gets you very strong list of components. It includes Fox’ always reliable 34 Factory fork, a Float X Performance Elite shock, meaty Vittoria tires and, impressively, Shimano XT 12-speed derailleur, shifters and cassette. Unfortunatly, the Praxis 30-tooth chainrings are one misstep in the build. The reverse-narrow-wide design doesn’t quite hold onto the chain the way it should. But that part is, really, the only thing that needs to change to make the A1 a solid build from top to bottom.

TRP delivers consistent, powerful and adjustable stopping with the Trail EVO hydraulic brakes, Stans Flow S1 wheels do what they should. Norco specs the Fluid line with the longest droppers it can, and moves to the sturdier 34.9 mm diameter to add durability. On this XXL test bike, that’s a 200-mm SDG Tellis that’s worked flawlessly and smoothly without complaint.

All-in, the Fluid FS tips the scales at a bit over 34 lbs. Norco is aware that’s not as light as some high-end bikes, but made a clear decision to focus on durability and quality components instead of shaving grams. That decision is appreciated, in my opinion, but does still impact how the bike rides.

Goes to 11

Another note for tall riders, Norco added an XXL option for 2023. This a true XXL, stacking on top of the existing size line. All other sizes remain consistent with previous generations and with other Norco models. That means Norco now offers a size for riders up to 6″7. As a 6″4 rider, I was happy to see this. XL’s are always at the limit of sizing for me, depending on the brand. The XXL gave me the option to go for either size. Choosing the XXL, it gave me much more of an “in the bike” feel, with plenty of room to move around on the bike. Basically, it fit. THanks Norco for adding an option for taller riders.

Review: Norco Fluid FS A1

Parts are one thing, but a mountain bike has to perform in the woods. The Fluid FS is immediately really easy to get along with. It felt comfortable right away, with no weird surprises or unexpected handling traits (other than the occasional dropped chain). Despite being literally half the price of some other bikes, it has the feel and ride quality of a high-end bike, just a little heavier. Perhaps that’s that’s the best thing to say about the Fluis FS. My impulse is to compare it to more expensive bikes, not similarly priced offerings. Other than the matter of weight, where the Fluid FS loses the most ground (and saves some cash), it is a good comparison.

The Fluid isn’t the only alloy bike out there, and certainly not the only alloy bike that is heavier than more expensive carbon fibre models, ofc ourse. What is more important is that it carries its weight well. And the Fluid FS does that. For a 130/140-mm bike, it is a little more biased towards descending than flat or rolling terrain. It feels comfortable riding rolling trails but, especially with the meaty Vittoria rubber, it doesn’t carry as much momentum up hills. But point the Fluid FS even slightly downhill and it feels balanced and composed. It’s fun to jump, it uses that weight for great traction cornering and, with the longer reach, will take on more chunkier and more technical trails without batting an eye or bouncing off-line.

Climbing, the Fluid is not the most efficient, but but it is far from bad. The slightly active suspension and weight means it’s not winning any races up paved climbs. Instead, the Fluid has excellent traction up technical, singletrack trails. The steep seat tube keeps you right in the center of the bike so, even with the longer reach, you stan on top of the bars and in a good position to put the power down.

Conclusions

Norco has pulled off an impressive feat with the Fluid FS. It brings a high performance feel, including Norco’s Ride Aligned suspension tuning platform, to a much more reasonable price range. Other than weight, there’s nothing about the Fluid that feels like a “budget” bike. And weight, really, isn’t a killer either. The Fluid FS is a very easy bike to hop on a get along with. That’s great for newer riders, like Norco is targeting. But also for experienced riders who think shelling out five-figures for a bicycle is, well, kinda crazy. Keep pushing the Fluid FS on harder and harder trails and it still feels at home. Really, it feels capable of taking on anything other 130/140-mm travel bikes would and still having a great time doing it.

Norco makes the Fluid a bike that doesn’t feel like a value bike. It feels like a bike that anyone, new or experienced, will be happy to hop on and ride that also happens to come with a much more reasonable price tag. Which is a really good thing. Price shouldn’t be a barrier to a well-designed bike. Fancy parts can cost more, sure, but Norco’s done a good thing taking its Ride Aligned geometry, proven on high end bikes, and making it available to a much wider range of riders.