Look! Red Bull ‘Beyond the Line’ is back for 2024!

Red Bull may have lost the broadcasting rights to World Cup mountain biking, but that isn’t stopping them from talking about it. So, if you’re missing the voices of Rob Warner, Eliot Jackson and recently-retired Emily Batty, fear not. Beyond the Line is back for a second season.

The first episode is up on Red Bull TV now. It covers the first cross country round, in Mairipora Brazil. You can watch Episode 1, about the Mairipora weekend, below.

Red Bull Beyond the Line S.2 Ep. 1

Beyond the Line Episode release dates:

· Episode 1: Monday, May 20, 2024 – 6PM CEST

· Episode 2: Monday, June 17, 2024

· Episode 3: Monday, July 8, 2024

· Episode 4: Monday, September 9, 2024

· Episode 5: Monday, October 7, 2024