Loris Vergier joins Trek Factory Racing

2021 is barely underway and there’s already big team knews getting resolved. Loris Vergier is extra eager to start the new year, announcing he’s joined Trek Factory Racing early Jan. 1.

The French rider, comes off a phenomenal 2020. Vergier stood on the top step for two of the four World Cup podiums this year. He was, at one point, poised to win the overall title, before a deflated tire in Lousa let the air of out of that dream.

“I got the opportunity to jump on a project with a brand that I always looked up to and that fit what I desired and needed as a racer and took it!” Vergier said. “I’m 24, slowly starting to reach the goals I’ve set myself, and I found the team, the brand I trust to achieve them!”

Vergier adds even more depth to a very strong returning team at TFR. World champion Reece Wilson returns, after taking his first rainbow jersey in Leogang. Charlie Harrison and Kade Edwards also return.

Shandro’s shift roles at TFR

Trek Factory Racing still has a strong Canadian presence, albiet slightly different than years past. Andrew Shandro, Canadian downhill icon and longtime Trek ambassador, returns to manage the downhill factory team.

“I’m fired up to have Loris joining the TFR program, I know he will fit in well with our crew,” Androw Shandro said. “I’m proud of what we have accomplished the past few years of racing and look forward to seeing what we can do next season and beyond. Bring on 2021!”

Ethan Shandro, son of Andrew, continues his long recovery from a severe concussion in 2019. After standing second on the podium in his first World Cup in 2019, he was unable to race in 2020. The younger Shandro is stepping back from the team in 2021 to focus on recovery. Trek Factory Racing’s team announcement does say that the team “will continue to support Ethan as he works towards a return to full-time racing.”