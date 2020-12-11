Loris Vergier leaves the Syndicate

Team transfer season is heating up. Loris Vergier announced today that he’s parting ways with The Syndicate. The wildly successful Santa Cruz team was his home from 2017 onwards.

Before news arrives of where the flying Frenchman is headed next, The Syndicate is looking back at the wild highs and lows of its last season with Vergier. The team is showing No Time to Cry, it’s Bond-themed full-length look at a rollercoaster 2020 race season.

Loris leaves the Syndicate

Rumors were floating around at the final World Cup in Portugal that it might be Loris Vergier’s final race with The Syndicate. While the French rider rode to two wins in four races, at one point favoured to win the overall, it seemed his time with the dominant team was up.

Today, Vergier confirmed the rumours were true.

“It was a big decision for me not to re-sign with the Syndicate for next year,” said Vergier in a post sharing the news. “I wanted to grow as an athlete and I ticked that box. I’ve worked with beautiful individuals that helped me along the way, that’s why it was emotional to leave that little family behind. But one thing I learned is that racing is fierce and you need to keep moving at all times, that’s why I followed my guts and did exactly that.”

“Seeing you rise as a rider and a reveler has been a pleasure this last four years. From making your first noises, to all the way up to your first Elite World Cup win, it’s been a hell of a time.” – The Syndicate

No Time to Cry – The Syndicate’s wild World Cup season

Before Vergier’s departure, The Syndicate is rolling the highlight reel on the short but intense 2020 season. In just three race weekends – and five races – The Syndicate scored three World Cup wins and a second place. They looked poised to win the coveted World Cup overall with Vergier, then with Minnaar, only to miss out on both.

Vergier started The Syndicate off right with back-to-back wins in Maribor, Slovenia. While this put him well in front of the Overall points race, that effort was deflated quickly. In the first of two races at Lousã, Vergier flatted high up on the course all but ending his run for the overall.

While one rider was down, another was rising.

Greg Minnaar proved why he’s called the G.O.A.T., resetting his own record for most World Cup wins. The South African nearly matched Vergier’s double, too.

Highs, lows, and highs again. No Time to Cry is The Syndicate’s look back at a wild, weird 2020.

The Syndicate: No Time to Cry – World Cup & Championships 2020

The Syndicate waxes poetic about 2020 and No Time to Cry:

While the latest James Bond film continues to be postponed, The Syndicate steps in for your eyes only… filling the void with a new feature-length episode.

Joe Bowman’s gold finger has been on the button to capture the World Championships and World Cups from this spectre of a year.

Sky fall in the shape of rain and snow meant the Worlds was not enough to satisfy most race fans this season. Thankfully the team charged into the following races with a view to a kill. And kill it they did, with Luca returning to form, Loris taking back-to-back wins in Maribor, and Greg taking a 1st and 2nd place in Lousa. Proving you never say never again when it comes to The G.O.A.T.

And Peaty? He’s been like a man on her majesty’s secret service, gathering intel from every corner of the mountain and feeding it back to the riders to prepare for changing track conditions. Thanks to all the crew’s hard work, the Syndicate brought home the #1 team ranking for the year.

This latest installment of The Syndicate franchise also marks Loris Vergier’s final appearance as a Santa Cruz agent. After four great years together, it’s time to say au revoir to the self-proclaimed #7. We’re proud to have supported Loris’ rise from fast frenchie to World Cup winner and we wish him all the best for the future.

Greg, Luca and Steve all remain on the team for next year along with all our main partners. You can follow the Santa Cruz Syndicate’s continuing exploits on the team homepage, Instagram and Youtube.

2020 has been an odd year but we leave the races completely stirred, not shaken, and are looking forward to the 2021 season already. So until then, grab a Vesper Martini, tune into the episode and enjoy a Happy Holidays from all of us!