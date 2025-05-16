Lost and found: Tiffany Slaton survives 23 days in the Sierra wilderness

Tiffany Slaton set out for a three-day bikepacking vacation in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains. What followed was a 23-day survival odyssey that saw the experienced forager and archery coach endure 13 snowstorms, multiple avalanches, landslides and a 2,700 metre pass.

“I tried calling 911 four or five times with no luck,” Slaton said at a Fresno County Sheriff’s Office press conference. “So I asked my GPS where the nearest Starbucks was. It couldn’t find a signal for emergency services, but it could find coffee.”

Injured and alone, but not unprepared

Her electric bike helped her push through deep snow until it became impossible to continue. After falling off a cliff and losing consciousness for two hours, Slaton splinted one leg and reset her own dislocated knee. From there, she travelled on foot, foraging wild leeks and boiling snow for water.

A trained permaculturalist and competitive archer, she relied on survival instincts and an extensive knowledge of edible plants to keep moving. “I journaled to keep sane,” she said. “Eventually, I lost my tent and both sleeping bags. At the end, all I had was a knife and a lighter.”

Rescued by chance

Slaton was found on May 14 after taking shelter in a cabin near Vermilion Valley Resort—just in time.

“It was the 13th snowstorm,” she said. “If he hadn’t come that day, they would’ve found my body.”

Search and rescue teams had logged over 7000 km searching for her. Sheriff’s officials say they never imagined anyone could get that deep into the backcountry under those conditions.

Tiffany’s eyes were damaged by prolonged snow exposure. Her digestive system is slowly recovering. But her humour and gratitude are intact.

“All I wanted was a sandwich,” she said. “When I finally got one—it was the best PB&J of my life.”