Loudenvielle announced as combined Enduro World Series / World Cup event for 2023

Loudenvielle, France will be one of the new venues on the 2023 World Cup calendar, the UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale) announced on Saturday. The French venue will be one of the new combined enduro and downhill venues, a result of Discovery taking over World Cup coverage from Red Bull TV.

The announcement comes as Loudenvielle is hosting the final round of the 2022 Enduro World Series. Jesse Melamed and Emmy Lan are among the Canadians fighting for series wins this weekend in France.

this is the second year the Haute-Pyrénées region has hosted a Enduro World Series race. For 2023, it will be one of the first to host both downhill and enduro World Cup racing. Cross country World Cup will not stop in at Loudenvielle to join the party.

Racing will take place September 1 – 3, 2023.

While the EWS racers have some idea of what to expect, it will be a new venue for the downhill racers. The Skyvall track will host the downhill racing.

Chirs Ball, CEO of ESO Sports, which is part of organizing the series next year, said “Loudenvielle is a well-known venue to French riders and became an instant classic when it was added to the Enduro World Series calendar for the first time in 2021 – so much so it’s where we crown our series winners this year.”