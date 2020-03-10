Lousã cancels first World Cup downhill due to Coronavirus

The first World Cup of 2020 looks set to be the first international mountain bike race cancelled or postponed due to the spread of COVID-19, or coronavirus. The downhill World Cup was set to take place March 19-22 in Lousã, Portugal.

Local officials in Lousã have published a statement outlining measures it is taking to combat COVID-19. The downhill World Cup is named on the municipalities list of events cancelled in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

While the UCI has not yet commented specifically on the status of the Lousã World Cup, cycling’s governing body did issue a general statement on coronavirus on March 4. In its statement the UCI defers to local health organizations, saying that “Any possible decision to cancel will be taken by the health authorities in the concerned regions.” Further, “The organizers and all members of the cycling family will be obliged to comply to any such decision.”

Following the UCI’s stated position, and with the Mayor of Lousã listing the World Cup among the town’s cancelled events, it seems unlikely that the first World Cup DH will go ahead as scheduled.

While riders and fans are still waiting for official confirmation from the UCI or race organizers, SingletrackWorld reports racers already in Portugal are confirming the cancellation.

Last week, Sea Otter Classic organizers announced the 2020 show, North America’s biggest mountain bike event, would be postponed to a later date. New dates for Sea Otter Classic have not yet been released. Sea Otter Canada is set to go ahead as scheduled.

UCI statement on the impact of coronavirus on the UCI International Calendar (March 4, 2020)