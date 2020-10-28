Dueling course previews: Hannah, Vergier and Atherton in Lousa

Riders are on course in Lousã for the final World Cup rounds of 2020! It’s an all-new track in Portugal for this week’s downhill doubleheader, mixing wide-open speed and tricky technical sections with all kinds of line choice options.

Tracey Hannah is riding the final two World Cup races of her career in Lousã, and the Australian shares her POV course preview. So do Loris Vergier and Gee Atherton. The Syndicate’s flying Frenchman won both races in Maribor, Slovenia, so his could be the lines to watch. Atherton, whose sister Rachel is still out with an Achilles injury, gives a bit more narrative to his official Red Bull course preview.

Hopefully, the dry weather sticks around, and we get to watch one World Cup in ideal race conditions this season!

All the racing will be live on Red Bull TV. Check the full race schedule so you don’t miss out!

Tracey Hannah: Lousã World Cup course preview

Loris Vergier – Lousã World Cup #3 course preview

Gee Atherton’s Introduction to the Lousã, Portugal World Cup downhill