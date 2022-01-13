Luca Shaw joins Canyon CLLCTV DH

Canadian’s Mark Wallace and Jakob Jewett have a new teammate. The Canyon CLLCTV DH team signed U.S. rider Luca Shaw for 2022. He joins the Canucks and Australian Troy Brosnan for the coming season.

Both the returning Canyon riders and their new teammate had standout 2021 seasons. Shaw returned to a World Cup podium, and on home soil, at the final round of 2021 in Snowshoe, W.Va. Brosnan won a World Cup and led the series early on in the year. Wallace joined fellow Canadian Finn Iles on the elite men’s podium while Jewett worked his way back from injury and into the top-10 in the junior men’s field.

“Coming on board Canyon Collective has been like a breath of fresh air so far!” says Shaw, who spent five years on The Syndicate. “I feel more excited and motivated than ever before and can’t wait to get to the races with my new team. I’m absolutely loving my new bike and everyone has been a pleasure to work with.”

Shaw will race the 2022 World Cup season on Canyon’s updated downhill race bike, the Sender CFR.

“Luca is a great addition to our roster. Beyond being a great fit in terms of personality within our group, I strongly believe we can help him to raise his potential, speed and talent through our team’s expertise and support,” says Canyon CLLCTV’s Fabien Barel, “We are really looking forward to kicking things off in a few weeks.”

World Cup racing starts up again on March 26 with a return to Lourdes, France.