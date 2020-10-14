Luca Shaw’s Maribor World Cup DH track preview

After a wild weekend in Leogang, downhill’s fall calendar keeps right on trucking. This week is a downhill doubleheader World Cup in Maribor, Slovenia. Luca Shaw of The Syndicate is on course and flying in this POV track preview.

Conditions in Maribor are looking much faster than the world champs mud-fest in Austria. But, there’s already rain in the forecast for Thursday’s qualifying day. Will we see a dry race in 2020? Or will it be another wild weekend of sliding on roots and rocks in Slovenia?

Luca Shaw – Maribor World Cup track preview POV

From The Syndicate:

“Luca and Burgtec take you for a spin down track one out here in Maribor. Chockablock with roots and rocks, it’s flat out in the dry! Might be a different story again by tomorrow…”