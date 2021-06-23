Lucas Cruz crushes his home trails on the new Norco Range

Lucas Cruz is one of Canada’s fastest riders. Norco just unveiled the Range, its highly anticipated – and very fast – new enduro race bike. Putting the two together for the Range launch video is a perfect fit.

The Canadian downhill racer is already hitting World Cup’s on a modified version of the Range. At home in Pemberton, B.C., the Norco Factory Team rider is all out on the stock version of the new enduro bike.

Watch Cruz shred his home trails, then check out details – and our ride impressions – of the high virtual pivot Norco Range.

Ride Beyond: The Norco Range