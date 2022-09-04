Lucas Cruz leads Canadian elites through final World Cup of 2022
Iles sidelined in Italy but still finishes season ranked third overall
The 2022 World Cup downhill season wrapped up with a phenomenal race in Val di Sole, Italy on Saturday. French riders landed wins in elite men and women’s races. Canada has a new top finisher, with Lucas Cruz putting in a career-best ride.
Canadians in Italy
Lucas Cruz (Norco Factory Team) leads the Canadians with a huge 13th-place finish in Val di Sole. It’s the Pemberton, B.C. racer’s best elite World Cup finish to date, and a big step up on one of the hardest courses of the year.
Jakob Jewett (Canyon Cllctv) and Kirk McDowall (Norco) finished in 40th and 41st. Elliot Jamieson (Norco Factory Team) followed close behind in 46th and Mark Wallace (Canyon Cllctv) 49th. Seth Sherlock (Intense Factory Racing) rounds out the Canadian results in 55th.
Iles finishes third overall, even after missing two World Cup rounds. It’s a huge result for the Canadian and an even bigger indication of what could be coming in 2023.
Loris Vergier finds the top step again. Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool
Myriam Nicole was back to her dominant pace in Italy. Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool
The Val di Sole elite women's World Cup podium. Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool
Two U.S. riders on the World Cup podium for the first time in a while, but still a French rider on top. Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool
Amaury Pierron walked away with the World Cup overall in 2022. Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull COntent Pool
Myriam Nicole celebrates in the best way possible. Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool
Valentina Holl performs at UCI DH World Cup in Val di Sole, Italy on September 03, 2022 // Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202209030742 // Usage for editorial use only //
Another weekend for the French
It was Loris Vergier taking the win in Val di Sole, though. The Trek Factory Racing rider put in an incredible 3.008-second win over Andreas Kolb (Continental Atherton) and an Intense Factory Racing U.S. duo of Dakota Norton and Aaron Gwin in third and fourth. Bernard Kerr (Pivot Factory Racing) rounds out the podium in fifth.
Vergier’s win moves him into second overall in the World Cup standings. He moves ahead of Finn Iles in third, but can’t catch fellow French rider, Amaury Pierron (Commencal/Muc-Off0. With an incredible four wins in 2022, Amaury Pierron is the 2022 elite men’s World Cup overall winner.
On the women’s side, Myriam Nicole finishes her season on a high note. The Commencal/Muc-Off rider soared to a solid win in Val di Sole. Nina Hoffman (Syndicate) followed in second and new world champion Vali Höll in third.
That narrowly gives Camille Balanche (Dorval AM Commencal) the points to maintain her World Cup overall lead. The Swiss rider battled back from injury to finish fifth on a recently broken collarbone, preserving her lead ahead of Höll in the series standings.
Results: 2022 World Cup DH #8 – Val di Sole, Italy
Elite Women
|1.
|NICOLE Myriam
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION
|4:21.804
|2.
|HOFFMANN Nina
SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE
|4:25.873
+4.069
|3.
|HÖLL Valentina
ROCKSHOX TREK RACE TEAM
|4:28.039
+6.235
|4.
|BLEWITT Jess
GT FACTORY RACING
|4:28.643
+6.839
|5.
|BALANCHE Camille
DORVAL AM COMMENCAL
|4:32.441
+10.637
|6.
|HRASTNIK Monika
DORVAL AM COMMENCAL
|4:34.254
+12.450
|7.
|WIDMANN Veronika
MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM
|4:38.982
+17.178
|8.
|CHAPPAZ Mélanie
|4:43.270
+21.466
|9.
|FARINA Eleonora
MS MONDRAKER TEAM
|4:45.921
+24.117
|10.
|NEWKIRK Anna
BEYOND RACING
|4:47.168
+25.364
|11.
|FERGUSON Louise-Anna
|4:48.457
+26.653
|12.
|VAN DER VELDEN Siel
COMMENCAL VEE
|4:50.027
+28.223
|13.
|JOHNSET Mille
COMMENCAL / 100%
|4:50.086
+28.282
|14.
|BAUMANN Lisa
COMMENCAL LES ORRES
|4:50.588
+28.784
|15.
|FISHER Stacey
|4:52.872
+31.068
|16.
|BERNARD Mathilde
SCOTT MANIGOD SHOT
|4:56.054
+34.250
|17.
|PIERRINI Léona
OSMOS GRAVITY TEAM
|4:57.824
+36.020
Elite Men
|1.
|n°3
|VERGIER Loris
TREK FACTORY RACING DH
|3:39.774
|2.
|n°5
|KOLB Andreas
CONTINENTAL ATHERTON
|3:42.782
+3.008
|3.
|n°21
|NORTON Dakotah
INTENSE FACTORY RACING
|3:42.903
+3.129
|4.
|n°12
|GWIN Aaron
INTENSE FACTORY RACING
|3:44.265
+4.491
|5.
|n°7
|KERR Bernard
PIVOT FACTORY RACING
|3:44.806
+5.032
|6.
|n°9
|COULANGES Benoit
DORVAL AM COMMENCAL
|3:45.086
+5.312
|7.
|n°13
|HATTON Charlie
CONTINENTAL ATHERTON
|3:47.022
+7.248
|8.
|n°15
|BRUNI Loic
SPECIALIZED GRAVITY
|3:48.510
+8.736
|9.
|n°32
|THIRION Rémi
GIANT FACTORY OFF – ROAD TEAM
|3:50.227
+10.453
|10.
|n°27
|ZWAR Oliver
UNION
|3:50.513
+10.739
|11.
|n°11
|DAPRELA Thibaut
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION
|3:50.745
+10.971
|12.
|n°16
|LEVESQUE Dylan
SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY
|3:50.795
+11.021
|13.
|n°65
|CRUZ Lucas
NORCO FACTORY TEAM
|3:51.300
+11.526
|14.
|n°47
|INIGUEZ Matteo
COMMENCAL VEE
|3:51.937
+12.163
|15.
|n°39
|LUCAS Dean
SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY
|3:52.797
+13.023
|16.
|n°33
|ROGGE Antoine
|3:53.466
+13.692
|17.
|n°19
|BROSNAN Troy
CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM
|3:54.188
+14.414
|18.
|n°28
|SHAW Luca
CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM
|3:54.578
+14.804
|19.
|n°160
|WALKER Matthew
PIVOT FACTORY RACING
|3:54.695
+14.921
|20.
|n°41
|DICKSON Jacob
MS MONDRAKER TEAM
|3:55.381
+15.607
|21.
|n°86
|FINNIS Connor
|3:55.839
+16.065
|22.
|n°115
|MAPLES Dylan
COMMENCAL NORTH AMERICA
|3:56.055
+16.281
|23.
|n°44
|VIEIRA Roger
|3:56.227
+16.453
|24.
|n°143
|MOLLOY Harry
MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM
|3:56.720
+16.946
|25.
|n°66
|FISCHBACH Johannes
|3:57.084
+17.310
|26.
|n°158
|REIS Nuno
|3:57.383
+17.609
|27.
|n°70
|INTROZZI Stefano
|3:57.466
+17.692
|28.
|n°81
|GARCIN Johan
VVRACING ACADEMY
|3:57.776
+18.002
|29.
|n°6
|HART Danny
CUBE FACTORY RACING
|3:57.863
+18.089
|30.
|n°54
|LALY Thibault
PINKBIKE RACING
|3:58.593
+18.819
|31.
|n°62
|MULALLY Neko
FRAMEWORKS RACING
|3:58.865
+19.091
|32.
|n°60
|KERR Henry
PROPAIN FACTORY RACING
|3:58.927
+19.153
|33.
|n°17
|TRUMMER David
MS MONDRAKER TEAM
|3:59.059
+19.285
|34.
|n°104
|LEHMANN Lino
GAMUX FACTORY RACING
|3:59.112
+19.338
|35.
|n°119
|LEHMANN Janis
|3:59.350
+19.576
|36.
|n°129
|RILAT Emile
SCOTT MANIGOD SHOT
|3:59.896
+20.122
|37.
|n°61
|FREW Jackson
|4:00.266
+20.492
|38.
|n°74
|PAYET Florent
SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY
|4:01.325
+21.551
|39.
|n°64
|BRANNIGAN George
NS BIKES UR
|4:01.916
+22.142
|40.
|n°80
|JEWETT Jakob
CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM
|4:02.500
+22.726
|41.
|n°59
|MCDOWALL Kirk
|4:02.805
+23.031
|42.
|n°126
|BAECHLER Yannick
VVRACING ACADEMY
|4:03.379
+23.605
|43.
|n°79
|SMESTAD Simen
|4:04.226
+24.452
|44.
|n°57
|MENOYO BUSQUETS Pau
COMMENCAL – SCHWALBE
|4:05.156
+25.382
|45.
|n°46
|ATWILL Philip
PROPAIN POSITIVE SUPPORTED BY VEE
|4:06.044
+26.270
|46.
|n°157
|JAMIESON Elliot
NORCO FACTORY TEAM
|4:06.211
+26.437
|47.
|n°43
|WILSON Reece
TREK FACTORY RACING DH
|4:08.568
+28.794
|48.
|n°34
|FRIXTALON Hugo
COMMENCAL / 100%
|4:15.617
+35.843
|49.
|n°20
|WALLACE Mark
CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM
|4:15.980
+36.206
|50.
|n°50
|ZWAR KVIST Benjamin
UNION
|4:26.593
+46.819
|51.
|n°136
|MACDERMID James
YD RACING
|4:28.259
+48.485
|52.
|n°4
|GREENLAND Laurie
SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE
|4:31.031
+51.257
|53.
|n°1
|PIERRON Amaury
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION
|4:34.189
+54.415
|54.
|n°49
|VERNON Taylor
SORTED RACEGEAR
|7:18.791
+3:39.017
|55.
|n°109
|SHERLOCK Seth
INTENSE FACTORY RACING
|7:33.495
+3:53.721
|n°18
|MEIER-SMITH Luke
PROPAIN FACTORY RACING
|DNF
|n°30
|ESTAQUE Thomas
COMMENCAL / 100%
|DNF
|n°38
|SILVA Dante
CANYON COLLECTIVE PIRELLI
|DNF
|n°63
|CHATANAY Valentin
SCOTT MANIGOD SHOT
|DNF