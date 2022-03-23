16-year-old Lucy Van Eesteren joins Race Face team

Race Face is adding a bit of youth to its team as it continues supporting local talent. The B.C.-based brand signed 16-year-old Lucy Van Eesteren to join the team.

That expands the brand’s roster to a long list of local athletes. The Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team’s elite trio of Enduro World Series racers, a long list of freeride and downhill racers – from new talent to legends of the sport.

Meet the latest Canadian to ride with Race Face support, Lucy Van Eesteren.

Welcome to the Team: Lucy van Eesteren

What’s Race Face say about Lucy Van Eesteren

Personality shows itself in many ways, both on and off the bike. For 16-year-old Lucy Van Eesteren, it means a healthy dose of dad jokes, ironic comments, and pop-culture references paired with some very impressive riding abilities. We’re looking forward to seeing big things from this young rider in 2022 as she continues to sharpen her skills on the bike and her humour off the bike. And who knows, maybe we’ll even get to see an epic dad joke battle with the Godfather himself, Wade Simmons.

“I couldn’t be more stoked to join such an amazing and welcoming family and can’t wait to hit big jumps, spread the stoke, and meet lots of cool people. I’m also super hyped that Crankworx will be returning to Whistler!” – Lucy