Watch: The best (and simplest) definition of success on a bike

There are many different ways to define success in mountain biking. As a former racer, with more than one world championships medal to his name, Luke Cryer is familiar with the demands of speed and competition. Lately, though, he’s found a simpler way to define success.

The time and process of recovering from a head injury left the Staffordshire, U.K. rider with a broader definition. One that exists outside the narrow world of racing. One that any rider, anywhere, can relate to. What is it? Well, watch Building Success to find out.

Rapha: Building Success with Luke Cryer

What’s Rapha say about Luke Cryer?

Mountain bike trails don’t just appear out of nowhere. They are the result of creative vision and sweaty dig days. A deep respect for the land is crucial to build great trails, and it takes tireless dedication to keep them running. Luke Cryer’s life seems to revolve around dirt – both digging it and riding it. Flawlessly nailing a section of trail that he built is Luke’s definition of success. Want to know more about Cryer? Of course.



