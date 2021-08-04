Made in Canada carbon fibre frame? Meet the Arrival

First, We Are One proved carbon fibre wheels could be made in Canada, using North American-sourced materials. Then, the Kamloops, B.C. brand added its Da Package bar/stem combo. Now, in a major jump forward that is years in the making, the long-rumoured frame is here. Meet: The Arrival.

The Arrival is We Are One’s first complete mountain bike. The frame is manufactured and assembled entirely in We Are One’s Kamloops facility. For anyone looking to shop local and buy Canadian without giving up on performance, it doesn’t get much more local than this.

The Arrival is a 150-mm travel bike, designed to be paired with a 160-mm travel fork. It’s intended as an all-round bike for that travel range, for anything from playful trail riding to enduro racing. In fact, it’s already seen action at the Enduro World Series under local B.C. ripper Johnathan Helly.

The Arrival – We Are One

What’s We Are One say about its first Made in Canada frame?

Great things begin in the places we know best. The ARRIVAL is proof of what’s possible when a small, dedicated team pours all of their passion into a single focus: to create a bike of uncompromising quality born on the trails they call home while being a force of nature on any trail, anywhere.

Introducing The ARRIVAL: 100% designed, manufactured and assembled in Kamloops, BC.

The Arrival – Pricing

We Are One currently offers two build kits for The Arrival. Both focus on keeping the parts as local as the frame, wherever possible. That means bits from North Shore Billet, Chris King and Industry Nine. We Are One specs its own Revolution wheels and Da Bar / Da Stem combo, of course.

Pricing starts with the $9,999.69 for the SRAM XO1 and Fox Factory equipped SP2 build. The SP1 build ads SRAM’s AXS wireless shifting for $12,969.69. Not a budget bike, clearly, but not out of line for what you would expect from any boutique brand, never mind one manufacturing its frame here in Canada and backed by We Are One’s strong reputation.

Learn more about this B.C.-born bike at We Are One.