Madison Saracen Factory Team to close up shop

Madison Saracen announced today that it is closing up shop. At the end of the season, it will join the list of teams ending long runs in the sport.

Madison Saracen launched way back in 2011. In the decade and a bit since, the team has helped launch the careers of a long list of British riders. That list includes, among many others, Manon Carpenter, Jordan Williams and Matt Walker. Walker is still on the current three-rider roster, alongside Greg Williamson and George Madley.

Madison Saracen will ride out 2024 as a Factory-level World Cup team. From there, the team shift operations. The team’s statement cites changes to the World Cup format and the addition of more international rounds as part of the reason to end its 14 year run now.

Madison and Sportline CEO Dominic Langan:

“When the business acquired the Saracen brand in 2010, it was my dream to create a downhill team to prove to the world and the UK customer base that the “new” Saracen was a well-designed, top quality, race winning range of bikes. We had enjoyed fantastic results with the Animal Commencal team with the Athertons and I wanted to repeat this with Saracen. We also wanted to invest in up-and-coming riders and give them the support to achieve success. Our Saracen Myst has subsequently won the men’s and women’s Downhill World Cup Series overall and we have had many fantastic athletes riding for us over the years.

“However, from time to time, it is always important to review and take stock of everything you do and determine whether it is still achieving the goals you have set. This and given the changes to the format of the UCI World Cup since last year and the addition of new and additional races all over the world from 2025, we have, following great consideration, decided that 2024 will be the last season for the Madison Saracen Factory Team. It has become increasingly difficult for a small team like Madison Saracen to be able to continue to race at this level and for it to be in any way commercially viable. It is a huge shame but it is the reality. However, it remains a core ambition for us to identify and develop young talent and the Madison Saracen Development Team will very much remain and we will work with these riders and help them achieve their dreams.”

It’s always sad to see any team leave the sport, let alone one as storied and accomplished as Madison Saracen. We wish all the best to the riders in finding new teams for 2025.

Read the team’s full statement on the Madison Saracen website.