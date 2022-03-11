Maghalie Rochette announces limited return to mountain biking

Canada’s cyclocross World Cup winner, Maghalie Rochette is getting back into mountain biking this summer.

Starting this weekend at the revived Cactus Cup, Rochette will race a select calendar of mountain bike and gravel events in 2022. So far, this will include three World Cup stops, a pair of Canada Cup rounds and select stand-alone events. The first of three World Cup appearances will be the season opener in Petropolis, Brazil in April. Then the Canadian will head to Europe for two XCO World Cup classic venues: Albstadt, Germany and Nove Mesto, Czech Republic.

“I’m very excited to get back on the mountain biking scene, both locally and at some World Cups,” Rochette says in her announcement. “Of course cyclocross will remain my focus, but I caught the #mtbFever and now also have some big goals I’d like to chase on the trails.”

After her spring race calendar, Rochette plans to take a mid-summer break. She then plans to return for cyclocross, and potentially the later-season mountain bike World Cup events.

Rochette is now best known for her success in the mud, landing national titles, continental titles, World Cup win and numerous World Cup podium finishes. While the Specialized racer has focused exclusively on cyclocross lately, she has a strong mountain bike background. She raced off-road with her past Clif Pro Team, teaming up with Catharine Pendrel at the BC Bike Race. Rochette won several U.S. Pro XCT rounds in 2018. She was even on the podium of the first-ever eMTB world championships at Mont-Sainte-Anne in 2019.

Maghalie Rochette’s spring race schedule

Specialized Cactus Cup – Arizona, U.S.A. (March 11-13)

UCI CIMTB Michelin – Brazil (April 2-3)

UCI XCO World Cup – Petropolis, Brazil (April 9-10)

Oz Trails Pro XCO – Arkanzas (April 20-23)

Paris to Ancaster – Ontario (April 24)

Rasputitsa Gravel – Vermont, U.S.A. (April 30)

UCI XCO World Cup – Albstadt, Germany (May 7-8)

UCI XCO World Cup – Nove Mesto, Czech Republic (May 14-15)

Canada Cup XCO – Mont Tremblant, Que. (May 28-29)

Canada Cup XCO – Baie-St.-Paul, Que. (June 4-5)