Maghalie Rochette wins Cactus Cup mountain bike stage race
Kabush and L'Esperance ride consistency to men's podium in ArizonaPhoto by: Cactus Cup / Instagram
After three days of racing in Fountain Hills, Arizona, Maghalie Rochette emerged victorious at the 2022 Cactus Cup. The Canadian cross star, who recently announced she will be racing select mountain bike events again in 2022, was on the podium all three days to take the GC win.
Rochette (Specialized-Feedback Sports) started with a win in Friday’s off-road time trial. She backed that up with a second place behind U.S. Olympian Chloe Woodruff on Saturday. Rochette then solidified her GC win by topping the results of Sunday’s enduro.
Woodruff held onto second overall, narrowly staying ahead of a hard-charging Alexis Skarda. Canada’s Haley Smith (Maxxis Factory Racing) and Cindy Montambault finished sixth and 10th overall at the 2022 Cactus Cup.
On the men’s side, Riley Amos (Trek Factory Racing) held off Arizona local Kyle Trudeau and Russell Finsterwald to win the 2022 Cactus Cup.
Geoff Kabush (Yeti-Maxxis) rode consistently all weekend to finish fourth. Andrew L’Esperance (Maxxis Factory Racing) rounded out the extended podium in fifth.
Check out the full GC standings from the 2022 Cactus Cup in Arizona.
Results: 2022 Cactus Cup – Enduro (March 13)
Women (Top 11)
|Maghalie Rochette
|00:11:37.22
|1
|Ruth Holcomb
|00:11:45.74
|2
|Rose Grant
|00:11:57.60
|3
|Chloe Woodruff
|00:11:58.06
|4
|Alexis Skarda
|00:12:05.08
|5
|Sofia Waite (Forney)
|00:12:05.40
|6
|Evelyn Dong
|00:12:17.50
|7
|Madelyn Roberson
|00:12:17.66
|8
|Michaela Thompson
|00:12:25.16
|9
|Cindy Montambault
|00:12:27.96
|10
|Haley Smith
|00:12:28.07
|11
Men (Top 10)
|Zach Petrusca
|00:10:11.22
|1
|Bradyn Lange
|00:10:28.06
|2
|Riley Amos
|00:10:36.31
|3
|Geoff Kabush
|00:10:37.69
|4
|Tobin Ortenblad
|00:10:45.83
|5
|Andrew L”Esperance
|00:10:47.11
|6
|Russell Finsterwald
|00:10:48.59
|7
|Henry Nadell
|00:10:54.03
|8
|Brady White
|00:10:55.06
|9
|Jared Becker
|00:10:56.15
|10