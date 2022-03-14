Maghalie Rochette wins Cactus Cup mountain bike stage race

After three days of racing in Fountain Hills, Arizona, Maghalie Rochette emerged victorious at the 2022 Cactus Cup. The Canadian cross star, who recently announced she will be racing select mountain bike events again in 2022, was on the podium all three days to take the GC win.

Rochette (Specialized-Feedback Sports) started with a win in Friday’s off-road time trial. She backed that up with a second place behind U.S. Olympian Chloe Woodruff on Saturday. Rochette then solidified her GC win by topping the results of Sunday’s enduro.

Woodruff held onto second overall, narrowly staying ahead of a hard-charging Alexis Skarda. Canada’s Haley Smith (Maxxis Factory Racing) and Cindy Montambault finished sixth and 10th overall at the 2022 Cactus Cup.

On the men’s side, Riley Amos (Trek Factory Racing) held off Arizona local Kyle Trudeau and Russell Finsterwald to win the 2022 Cactus Cup.

Geoff Kabush (Yeti-Maxxis) rode consistently all weekend to finish fourth. Andrew L’Esperance (Maxxis Factory Racing) rounded out the extended podium in fifth.

Check out the full GC standings from the 2022 Cactus Cup in Arizona.

Results: 2022 Cactus Cup – Enduro (March 13)

Women (Top 11)

Maghalie Rochette 00:11:37.22 1 Ruth Holcomb 00:11:45.74 2 Rose Grant 00:11:57.60 3 Chloe Woodruff 00:11:58.06 4 Alexis Skarda 00:12:05.08 5 Sofia Waite (Forney) 00:12:05.40 6 Evelyn Dong 00:12:17.50 7 Madelyn Roberson 00:12:17.66 8 Michaela Thompson 00:12:25.16 9 Cindy Montambault 00:12:27.96 10 Haley Smith 00:12:28.07 11

Men (Top 10)