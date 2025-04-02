Magnetic precision: How Project321 is quietly reinventing the bike hub—from Mississauga

Like a lot of good bike industry stories, this one starts with a tinkerer, a garage and an idea. Around 2005, Jake Liles began making adapters to run Leftys on regular mountain bikes—niche, yes, but it caught on. That led to Lefty-specific hubs in 2011, then full hubsets and eventually, a unique magnetic drive system that caught the attention of riders and competitors alike.

By 2017, Liles had gone all-in on his own internals, with magnet-actuated pawl design. It worked. Riders noticed. But he quickly hit the limit of his production capacity.

That’s where the Canadian connection comes in.

Made in Mississauga (yes, really)

In 2022, Project321 was bought by a Canadian manufacturing group with deep machining roots. Now operating out of a 42,000-square-foot facility in Mississauga, Ontario, the brand is run by a small, dedicated team of passionate cyclists alongside a larger machine shop.

“We’re pretty much making everything here aside from the bearings,” says Mark Wells, the director of business development. “We’re machining raw bar stock into hub shells and EDM cutting our own drive rings and pawls in-house. It’s not a sticker-on-a-box operation—we’re actually building the stuff here.”

The factory itself looks more like a lab than a machine shop. It’s clean and pristine. And for riders used to the idea that Canadian bike manufacturing lives exclusively in B.C., seeing premium hubs roll out of Ontario might come as a surprise.

The magnetic difference

Project321’s G3 hub isn’t just another hub with a high tooth count and loud clicks—it’s built differently. Instead of using springs to engage the pawls, the G3 system uses magnets. The result? Lower drag, more reliable engagement and unique sound that still turns heads.

“Magnetic engagement is a big part of what sets us apart,” Wells explains. “The force curve works in our favour: magnets are strongest when engaged and weakest when coasting. Springs work the other way around.”

That’s not just a cool party trick—Wells claims it improves durability, reduces wear and adds a unique mechanical character that riders can feel (and hear).

The 6-Lock system

Project321’s new 6-Lock rotor interface is a clever piece of engineering that solves an old dilemma: six-bolt or centre lock? Why not both? This patent-pending design gives you the option to run either standard six-bolt rotors—fastened with T25 bolts, no lockring required—or pop it off in seconds and mount a centre lock rotor instead. The real magic happens inside: the bolts thread into a stainless steel collet (not the hub shell), which completely eliminates the risk of stripping threads and boosts retention. A 7075 aluminum flange provides the brake mount surface, and when you tighten it all down, it locks in solidly—no slop, no sketchiness. It’s trail-serviceable with a multi-tool, color-matched to your hub (or not), and, is so simple, honestly it makes you wonder why no one did this sooner.

Clever details and Canadian craft

The G3’s standout features don’t stop at the magnets. There’s the modular 6-Lock rotor mount that seamlessly handles both centre-lock and six-bolt rotors—no lock ring required. This is a patent pending technology designed by Project321.

The bearing layout spreads loads across a beefy axle using dual-row bearings for extra strength. And there’s endless customization: 12 anodized colours, mix-and-match flanges and endcaps, all made-to-order.

Even better? They’re extending the tech to gravel and road with the new RG3 hub. It’s a slimmed-down version of the G3, lowering both weight and drag but still using the same magnetic engagement.

And all hubs and parts are available in twelve colours. You can fully customize them so you’ve got the blingiest hubs in your crew.

Tested, proven, quietly expanding

Project321 isn’t just betting on boutique vibes. Their internals are already used in Stan’s NoTubes M-Pulse hubs, with thousands of units out in the wild and zero reported failures. They also torture-test everything in-house and through third-party labs, with riders like Rémy Métailler putting them through real-world punishment.

And yes, they’re building wheels too—slowly. Some are hand-built in Mississauga, others by partners like We Are One and Nobl, but the goal is to bring more of that in-house as they scale up.

Canadian hubs, global vibes

Project321 might not be a household name yet, but they’re poised to change that. With a product that competes with the biggest players, a distinctive magnetic identity and a commitment to local manufacturing, they’re putting Canada on the map in a new way.

“We’re not just sticking a maple leaf on the packaging,” Wells says. “We’re actually making this stuff here.”