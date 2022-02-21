Magnus Manson second at Pan Am DH continental champs

Magnus Manson’s incredible comeback continues to roll through Costa Rica. The Canadian finished second at the Pan American downhill continental championships in Cartago, Costa Rica on Sunday.

Manson, who races for the Vancouver Island-based Forbidden Synthesis team, placed second behind U.S. racer Neko Mulally. Another U.S. rider, Tyler Ervin was third on the El Cabuyal downhill track. Its a big result in Manson’s second race back, just over a month after finishing chemotherapy for a rare form of cancer.

Rachel Pageau made sure there was a Canadian on the elite women’s podium, too. The Quebec racer finished third behind Mariana Salazar of El Salvador and Velentina Roa Sanchez of Colombia.

Henry Fitzgerald (Norco Factory Team) of North Vancouver just missed the podium in sixth.

World Cup racing is just over a month away. The first downhill event takes place in Lourdes, France at the end of March.

Results: 2022 UCI Pan American Downhill Continental Championships – Cartago, Costa Rica (Top 3)

Elite Men

1) Neko Mulally (USA)

2) Magnus Manson (CAN)

3) Tyler Ervin (USA)

Elite Women

Mariana Salazar (El Salvador)

Valentina Roa Sanchez (Colombia)

Rachel Pageau (CAN)