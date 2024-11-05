Major brands come together to reduce greenhouse emissions

The cycling industry is stepping up to tackle climate change. Accell, Canyon, Quality Bicycle Products, Rose, Schindelhauer, Schwalbe, Scott and Trek partnered with Shift Cycling Culture to create a new Climate Action Training Course. This free, open-source program is designed to help manufacturers and other organizations reduce greenhouse gas emissions across global supply chains. This comprehensive online course is packed with actionable insights tailored to the cycling industry.

Why the Climate Action Course matters

Greenhouse gas emissions are a pressing concern, especially in sectors like cycling, where up to 95 per cent of emissions often come from the supply chain—encompassing the extraction, sourcing and production of materials and components. This course addresses these challenges head-on, focusing on educating manufacturers and suppliers on the crucial role they play in reducing emissions. By raising awareness and providing practical tools, the course empowers companies to make impactful changes throughout their supply chains.

This initiative comes at a pivotal moment when industry leaders see supply chain engagement as the top method for scaling climate action. The course equips businesses with the knowledge to collaborate with suppliers, achieve emission reduction targets and align with emerging sustainability legislation.

Key benefits

This course is designed with manufacturers in mind, primarily targeting top and mid-level management in factories and manufacturing sites. However, it’s also ideal for anyone in the cycling industry who wants a solid understanding of how to contribute to climate action goals.

Supporting global decarbonization efforts: Become part of a worldwide movement toward reducing emissions.

Measuring and setting reduction targets: Learn to quantify greenhouse gas emissions and establish actionable goals.

Implementing effective strategies: Gain insight into practical solutions for reducing emissions.

Minimizing climate risks and enhancing customer satisfaction: Take proactive steps to address climate risks and meet growing consumer expectations for sustainable practices.

Preparing for new regulations: Stay ahead of compliance requirements with up-to-date climate knowledge.

Training content

The Climate Action Training Course offers both self-paced and tutor-guided options, making it accessible and flexible for various schedules and learning styles.

Course formats:

1. Self-paced online course

– Available in English, Mandarin and Vietnamese.

– Provides flexibility, allowing participants to go through the material at their own pace and complete assignments according to their schedules.

– Takes approximately 14–20 hours to complete, covering six modules plus optional assignments and a final exam.

2. Tutor-guided online course

– Available only in Mandarin and Vietnamese.

– Participants work in small groups, allowing for collaboration, idea sharing, and instructor support.

– Runs over four weeks with regular group sessions, totaling about 40 hours.

Both options are designed to fit within a busy work schedule.

A collaborative effort

The Climate Action Training Course builds on the success of a similar program created for the fashion industry by GIZ (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit) and the Fashion Charter for Climate Action in 2021. To date, this program has attracted over 10,000 participants and is available in seven languages. For the cycling industry, GIZ collaborated with project partners, including cycling brands, Shift Cycling Culture, Leadership & Sustainability and Fischer, Knoblauch & Co., tailoring the content to address cycling-specific challenges and opportunities.

Equipping suppliers for climate goals

This training doesn’t just benefit manufacturers; it also raises awareness with suppliers about their role in achieving a net-zero cycling industry. By helping suppliers understand the impact of their practices, the course encourages them to take ownership of their climate responsibilities. The training provides resources and knowledge to help suppliers meet regulatory requirements.

Through this course, suppliers can identify key areas for reducing emissions and find ways to collaborate with their business partners to reach climate targets. By fostering this shared understanding, the cycling industry can work collectively toward a more sustainable future.

Certification for completion

Upon completing the six modules and passing the final exam with a score of at least 75%, participants receive a certificate of completion. This adds a valuable credential to their climate action expertise. This certificate demonstrates a commitment to sustainable practices, an asset to any cycling industry professional.

Join the movement

This Climate Action Training Course is a major step forward for the cycling industry. It creates opportunities for companies and suppliers to work together in reducing emissions and supporting global climate goals. For those ready to take action, this course offers a pathway to meaningful, measurable progress.