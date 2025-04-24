Make your own damn bike: Inside the Schon Studio frame building workshop

Let’s say you’re a bike nerd. You ride a lot, maybe you wrench a bit and you’ve probably stared longingly at some handmade steel frames online. But have you ever thought about building one? In Squamish, B.C., Danielle Schon is helping people do just that—one file stroke at a time.

Through her two-week framebuilding workshop at Schon Studio, Danielle teaches small classes—just two students at a time—how to fabricate a frame from raw tubing. No experience required, just a willingness to learn (and maybe a bit of bike-geek curiosity).

From Toronto to Squamish

Danielle didn’t set out to be a framebuilder. She studied photography in Toronto, then ditched the corporate life to pursue welding, machining and eventually, bikes. After years in the city, she moved west with her partner and built a 300-square-foot shop behind their Squamish home. That’s where she now runs Schon Studio, splitting time between custom fabrication, frame building, architectural welding contracts and teaching.

The course

Schon’s $3,300 frame building course runs Monday to Friday for two weeks, and it’s intensive. Students start by learning to braze and use hand tools and by the end of the second week, they walk away with their own fully built steel bicycle frame. Gravel rigs, commuters, track bikes—whatever you want to ride (within reason), Danielle can help you build it.

While experience helps, it’s not required. “I’ll teach you how to use a hacksaw,” Danielle says. “And I’ll meet you where you’re at.”

No ego, no elitism

Danielle’s shop culture is a breath of fresh air in a scene that can sometimes be… intense. Her teaching style is grounded, patient and fiercely inclusive. Around 30 per cent of her students are women and she’s working hard to make that number grow.

“It’s a technical space, but it’s also an artistic one,” she says. “You’re learning how to build something that’s going to carry you through the world. That’s huge.”

Handmade and human

Schon Studio’s framebuilding course isn’t about building the lightest or flashiest bike on the block. It’s about learning something real with your hands, connecting to your ride in a new way and being part of a niche but growing movement of DIY framebuilders.

And if you’re lucky, you’ll ride the thing you built the very next day.

For more info, check out schonstudio.com. Spots fill up fast.