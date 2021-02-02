Marc Márquez joins Mondraker

Mondraker has two new all-star signings, but they’re not who you might expect. The Spanish brand is dipping into the world of MotoGP to expand its rider roster. Today, the iconic Marc Màrquez and his brother Alex Márquez announced they will ride Mondraker F-Podium RR’s in 2021.

The Màrquez brothers, who have 10 world championship titles between them, will ride custom painted Mondraker F-Podium RR mountain bikes for their pre-season training.

RELATED: Mondraker is coming to Canada in 2021

Custom colours for moto world champions

For Marc Márquez, the eight-time world champion, a bright red F-Podium matches the design of his race helmet. Of course, it features his iconic race number, #93.

Marc Màrquez, who is still recovering from several surgeries, has not yet had a chance to ride his new bike. “Unfortunately I haven’t been able to test it yet because of the injury, but aesthetically it is spectacular. The shapes of the tubes give a unique personality to the F-Podium and it is really beautiful. We’re going to enjoy it a lot.”

Two-time world champion Alex also gets the full custom treatment, with a stunning blue theme. Again, matching his #73 colours.

“Marc and Alex will use their F-Podium RRs for their aerobic training during pre-season and the weeks outside of race season,” Mondraker revealed. “Their fellow team members will also ride F-Podium bikes to help make each training session more effective, more analytical and more fun – something that is a key part of the Márquez philosophy. ”

To keep the pre-season training slightly fairer – and productive – the assistants of both riders also get custom F-Podiums, but in slightly more subtle colours.

Dig into the details of all four bikes via Mondraker.

The Marquez brothers aren’t the only new addition for Mondraker. The Spanish brand recently announced its bikes will be available in Canada this year.