Reece Wilson slides to top spot in qualifying as rain falls in Maribor

After a dry practice day Wednesday, the rain returned for Thursday’s World Cup qualifying in Maribor, Slovenia. The resulting slick roots suited newly-minted world champion, Reece Wilson, just fine. He qualified first in the mud, as did Tracey Hannah.

The Canadians are just a little further down but, as Mark Wallace showed last weekend in Leogang, that puts them well within striking distance for Friday’s finals.

Wilson’s reign begins – Elite Men Qualifying

Just four days after winning his first world championship title, Reece Wilson (Trek Factory Racing) was back at the top of the standings in qualifying at Maribor. While conditions were less extreme than in Leogang, the Scottish rider showed again that a treacherous track is to his advantage. France’s first-year elite Thibault Daprela (Commencal Muc-Off) showed he’s ready to ride with the big guys, qualifying second ahead of Madison Saracen rider Matt Walker.

Finn Iles qualified 12th, with Mark Wallace in 23rd. Both B.C.-bred riders are very familiar with wet riding conditions and will be back for Friday’s finals.

In the Junior Men’s race, Seth Sherlock, the lone Canadian entry, qualified sixth. Last week’s world champion Oisin O’Callaghan (YT Mob) took the top spot, much as Wilson did in elites.

Hannah on form in Elite Women

Tracey Hannah (Polygon UR) set the fastest elite women’s time by a solid 5.348-second margin on Thursday. It puts the Australian as the rider to beat for Friday’s first of two World Cup races this week. 2019 world champion Myriam Nicole (Commencal Muc-Off) pushed Hannah for much of the course, but qualifies second.

Monika Hrastnik, third in Leogang, was not far off Nicole’s time. Her teammate, and new world champion Camille Balanche (Dorval AM), was slightly further back in fifth, just ahead of Tahnée Seagrave.

World Cup #1 finals run early Friday morning. You can watch live on Red Bull TV. World Cup #2 starts the following day.

