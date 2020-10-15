Reece Wilson slides to top spot in qualifying as rain falls in Maribor
Qualifying results: Canadian's poised for solid results at first downhill World Cup of 2020Photo by: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool
After a dry practice day Wednesday, the rain returned for Thursday’s World Cup qualifying in Maribor, Slovenia. The resulting slick roots suited newly-minted world champion, Reece Wilson, just fine. He qualified first in the mud, as did Tracey Hannah.
The Canadians are just a little further down but, as Mark Wallace showed last weekend in Leogang, that puts them well within striking distance for Friday’s finals.
Wilson’s reign begins – Elite Men Qualifying
Just four days after winning his first world championship title, Reece Wilson (Trek Factory Racing) was back at the top of the standings in qualifying at Maribor. While conditions were less extreme than in Leogang, the Scottish rider showed again that a treacherous track is to his advantage. France’s first-year elite Thibault Daprela (Commencal Muc-Off) showed he’s ready to ride with the big guys, qualifying second ahead of Madison Saracen rider Matt Walker.
Finn Iles qualified 12th, with Mark Wallace in 23rd. Both B.C.-bred riders are very familiar with wet riding conditions and will be back for Friday’s finals.
In the Junior Men’s race, Seth Sherlock, the lone Canadian entry, qualified sixth. Last week’s world champion Oisin O’Callaghan (YT Mob) took the top spot, much as Wilson did in elites.
Hannah on form in Elite Women
Tracey Hannah (Polygon UR) set the fastest elite women’s time by a solid 5.348-second margin on Thursday. It puts the Australian as the rider to beat for Friday’s first of two World Cup races this week. 2019 world champion Myriam Nicole (Commencal Muc-Off) pushed Hannah for much of the course, but qualifies second.
Monika Hrastnik, third in Leogang, was not far off Nicole’s time. Her teammate, and new world champion Camille Balanche (Dorval AM), was slightly further back in fifth, just ahead of Tahnée Seagrave.
World Cup #1 finals run early Friday morning. You can watch live on Red Bull TV. World Cup #2 starts the following day.
Qualifying: Elite Women – Maribor World Cup #1
|1.
|HANNAH Tracey
POLYGON UR
|3:42.150
|2.
|NICOLE Myriam
COMMENCAL / MUC – OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION
|3:47.498
+5.348
|3.
|HRASTNIK Monika
DORVAL AM PRO RACE TEAM
|3:50.551
+8.401
|4.
|FARINA Eleonora
MS MONDRAKER TEAM
|3:50.859
+8.709
|5.
|BALANCHE Camille
DORVAL AM PRO RACE TEAM
|3:53.517
+11.367
|6.
|SEAGRAVE Tahnee
CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD
|3:55.656
+13.506
|7.
|HOFFMANN Nina
NINA HOFFMANN RACING – STIF
|3:56.485
+14.335
|8.
|JOHNSET Mille
CONTINENTAL ATHERTON
|3:56.661
+14.511
|9.
|CABIROU Marine
SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY
|3:56.774
+14.624
|10.
|PARTON Mikayla
|4:15.619
+33.469
Qualifying: Elite Men – Maribor World Cup #1
|1.
|WILSON Reece
TREK FACTORY RACING DH
|3:08.068
|2.
|DAPRELA Thibaut
COMMENCAL / MUC – OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION
|3:10.909
+2.841
|3.
|WALKER Matt
MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM
|3:13.114
+5.046
|4.
|VERGIER Loris
SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE
|3:13.393
+5.325
|5.
|THIRION Remi
COMMENCAL / MUC – OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION
|3:13.731
+5.663
|6.
|MOIR Jack
CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM
|3:13.921
+5.853
|7.
|BROSNAN Troy
CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM
|3:13.923
+5.855
|8.
|NORTON Dakotah
UNIOR DEVINCI FACTORY RACING
|3:14.015
+5.947
|9.
|TRUMMER David
THE YT MOB
|3:14.359
+6.291
|10.
|SUAREZ ALONSO Angel
THE YT MOB
|3:14.922
+6.854
|11.
|BRUNI Loic
SPECIALIZED GRAVITY
|3:15.157
+7.089
|12.
|ILES Finn
SPECIALIZED GRAVITY
|3:15.643
+7.575
|13.
|HART Danny
MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM
|3:15.680
+7.612
|14.
|HANNAH Michael
POLYGON UR
|3:16.110
+8.042
|15.
|ZABJEK Jure
UNIOR DEVINCI FACTORY RACING
|3:18.066
+9.998
|16.
|COULANGES Benoit
DORVAL AM PRO RACE TEAM
|3:18.587
+10.519
|17.
|BRAYTON Adam
HOPE TECHNOLOGY
|3:18.610
+10.542
|18.
|EDMONDSON Jamie
|3:18.852
+10.784
|19.
|GWIN Aaron
INTENSE FACTORY RACING
|3:20.060
+11.992
|20.
|MINNAAR Greg
SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE
|3:20.417
+12.349
|21.
|MAES Martin
GT FACTORY RACING
|3:20.677
+12.609
|22.
|BREEDEN Joe
POLYGON UR
|3:20.719
+12.651
|23.
|WALLACE Mark
CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM
|3:20.906
+12.838