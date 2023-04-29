Marin Lowe wins junior women’s XCO Pan Am championships

Just days after earning gold as part of the Canadian XCO relay team, Marin Lowe has raced to a second victory, and second continental championship title in Congonhas, Brazil.

The Squamish, B.C. racer won the junior women’s XCO Pan American title on Saturday. Lowe finished 11 seconds ahead of the second-place rider, Chile’s Amalia Medina Fernandez. Mexico’s Cynthia Martin Gonzalez followed in third.

Lowe’s victory in Brazil continues a string of success at major races. Lowe is the reigning Canadian junior women’s XCO champion and the 2022 junior women’s Canada Cup champion. The Stimulus Orbea racer also has a podium this year at the US Pro Cup in Fayetteville, Ark.

Maxime St.-Onge raced to fifth in the junior men’s XCO event later on Saturday.