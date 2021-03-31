Marin Wildside Enduro Series is back (and bigger than ever) for 2021

There is good news for fans of racing in Quebec and B.C. today, as Marin Wildside Events launches its expanded 2021 calendar. Enduro is back, spanning two provinces and adding big Enduro World Series qualifiers to the roster. New for this year, Wildside Gravel adds two drop-bar events to the mix, with bikepacking events in the works.

2021 Marin Wildside Enduro Series

Wildside returns to its split-province format this year. As usual, racing will start in B.C. with events in Nakusp and Kelowna. Marin Wildside Enduro then heads home to Quebec for six events between June and October.

The big news is that three of these events are EWS Gold qualifiers. Nakusp, Bromont and Lac-Saint-Jean now all carry the highest level of EWS Qualifier event. That makes the Wildside series a big draw for any rider looking to earn a spot on the 2022 Enduro World Series.

Full EWS Qualifier rules are available on Wildside Enduro’s website.

Wildside Gravel

Wildside Events launches into 2021 with new gravel and bikepacking events, expanding on the core enduro series. The gravel events will follow a novel, exciting format similar to enduro. Each racers overall time will be calculated based on 5-6 timed segments within the larger 100-km loop.

Full details on the race format are dependent on COVID restrictions, but riding in small groups may be possible. Registration will open closer to the event, one month out, to best follow provincial regulations.

Bikepacking event details are still to come.

2021 Marin Wildside Enduro Series

May 23 – Abriel (Nakusp, B.C.)

May 30 – Kelowna (Kelowna, B.C.)

June 13 – Vallée Bras du Nord (Saint-Raymond, Que.)

July 11 – Sentiers Bout du Mond (Gaspé, Que.)

July 25 – Ski Bromont (Bromont, Que.)

Aug. 22 – Camp Fortune (Gatineau, Que.)

Sept. 19 – Mont Lac-Vert (Lac-Saint-Jean, Que.)

Oct. 3 – Mont-Sainte-Anne (Baupré, Que.)

2021 Marin Wildside – Gravel

June 26 – Lanaudière, Que.

July 31 – Estrie, Que.