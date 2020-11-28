Mark Matthews incredibly smooth “Changing Seasons”

The shifting of seasons looks a little different on Vancouver Island than it does in the rest of Canada. This appears especially true for Mark Matthews, who makes Changing Seasons look effortless and endlessly stylish.

COVID summer trail builds are making their way onto video for the rest of us to see. Mark Matthew’s has documented his trail build project in great detail throughout 2020. This includes the process – and revisions – required to build that stunning stump gap.

Now, the final result of months are here for the rest of us to enjoy. Changing Seasons displays not just Matthew’s incredible style on the bike, which would be worth the price of admission on its own. It also showcases the Canadian’s creativity and vision as a trail builder.

Mark Matthews: Changing Seasons

“Mark Matthews has the eye of an artist when he builds his trails. He finds a picturesque landscape, identifies a line that complements his riding style, and spends hours in the forest, turning his vision into a creative masterpiece that translates beautifully to the screen. His newest line and the surrounding trail network provided the perfect setting to showcase speed and style against the backdrop of a lush Pacific Northwest forest. Complemented by the raw sounds of Mark’s bike on the trail we hope you enjoy Changing Seasons.”

Rider: Mark Matthews

Supported by: Marin Bikes

Director: Scott Bell and Mark Matthews

Cinematography and Post Production: Scott Bell

Photography: Jarrett Lindal

Trail Building: Mark Matthews, Dougal Browne, Trev Or, and Paul Young