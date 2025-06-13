Mark Matthews drops Mega Line on Vancouver Island

After years of imagining, sketching, digging, tweaking—and waiting for the dirt to dry—Mark Matthews finally linked the Megaline: a full top-to-bottom freeride trail on Vancouver Island connecting the iconic Megaroll and the Mega Step-Up with a series of berms, doubles, hips and high-speed gaps.

It’s a line that Matthews, one of Canada’s most respected trailbuilders and freeriders, had envisioned for years.

“Connecting these two massive features was a vision I’d had forever,” he said in the video documenting the ride. “Countless hours of building led up to this moment.”

It all came together with help from the NOBL Wheels crew, who took an afternoon off work to help dig, film and stoke the vibes. Aerial Vista Productions’ Devin Card captured drone and FPV shots of Matthews sessioning the trail for the first time, building confidence throughout the day until he was finally able to link the whole thing.

“This whole area started back in 2021 with just the step-up,” Matthews said. “Then I added a couple little jumps, then the rock drop… now it’s finally one long, flowing line.”

The terrain is steep, loose and demanding. The opening chute feeds into a rock roll, tight berms and fast step-downs before the trail funnels riders into the iconic Mega Step-Up. Below that, a hip jump, speed gaps and high-compression landings keep the line spicy.

By the time he was ready for his full pull, tire marks from another rider were already in his brand-new berms.

“Bit of a bummer,” he laughed, “but they’re packed in nice, so it should be fast.”

Even for a veteran freerider, getting through the Megaline clean wasn’t easy.

“I wasn’t riding it ideally all day,” Matthews said. “I had to get out of my own head.”

After a few test laps and line tweaks, he finally stomped it—popping off the Mega Drop deeper than ever before.

“I can’t believe how big I went on that one.”

YouTube commenters were quick to react

“When Remy won’t hit it, you know you’ve built something gnarly,” wrote one. “I wouldn’t have said ‘holy sh*t’ more if I was digging an outhouse for the Pope.”

The line still isn’t done. Matthews is already thinking about what to build next, and plans to session it with a crew once the next rain hits and the dirt settles.

“Let me know in the comments who I should invite,” he said at the end of the video. “This is too sick to ride alone.”

With its scale, speed and sheer ambition, the Megaline is another notch in Matthews’ ever-growing legacy of world-class freeride lines—and another reason Vancouver Island might be Canada’s rowdiest playground.