Mark Wallace and Canyon Cllctv in Andorra

Vallnord, Andorra is notorious on the World Cup circuit for being a steep, relentlessly difficult track. It also a venue where Mark Wallace and Troy Brosnan have had quite a bit of success over the past.

With no World Cup downhill in Andorra over the weekend, Canyon is looking back at three years of racing in Andorra. A win, podiums, and top tens made it a team favorite venue.

Before Canyon opted out of buying a vowel to become the Canyon CLLCTV for 2020, it was Canyon Factory Downhill. Wallace, Brosnan and A’Hern were the team’s trio of downhill racers.

Canyon’s united its downhill, enduro and freeriders under the CLLCTV team name, and added some major firepower to the squad. Wallace and Brosnan remain. They’re joined by Kaos and Tahnée Seagrave. The team also added a second dose of maple, bringing Squamish junior Jake Jewett on board after his successful Crankworx appearances in 2019.

More from Canyon Bicycles:

“We’ve had a blast in Andorra the last 3 years… Hoping for more of this soon with the team!

Troy Brosnan, Mark Wallace and Kye A’Hern in Andorra action from 2017, 2018 and 2019.”