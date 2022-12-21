Mark Wallace ends six-year run with Canyon CLLCTV

Mark Wallace is ending his long run at the Canyon CLLCTV downhill World Cup team. The Vancouver Island rider spent six years with the team, earning podiums, top-10s and excellent overall results along the way.

Wallace earned two podiums in 2021, one in Les Gets France and another beside Finn Iles in Snowshoe, W.Va.. The latter was the first time two Canadians shared an elite men’s downhill World Cup podium.

The news follows shortly after Canyon CLLCTV’s other Canadian downhiller, Jake Jewett, departed the team to join Pivot Factory Racing.

There’s no word yet on who Wallace will race with in 2023.

Canyon CLLCTV: Mark Wallace – Thank you for 6 years

What’s Canyon say about waving good-bye to Wallace?

Rider, athlete, teammate, friend – after six amazing years it´s time for us to say “THANK YOU, SHARKY”. 🦈

Thank you for the incredible team support.

Thank you for your enthusiasm on and off the bike.

Thank you for the good times.

And last but definitely not least: thank you for the nice human being that you are.

We are really grateful for the time that we were able to share with you on the Canyon CLLCTV Downhill Team and all the positive memories.

For your personal and professional future, the whole Canyon crew wishes you nothing but the best.

Take care & we are already looking forward to seeing you again soon – out there on the trails or in the pits of the upcoming Downhill World Cup season.

Cheers!