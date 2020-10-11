Home > MTB

Mark Wallace fourth at snowy world championships in Leogang

Reece Wilson and Camille Blanche thrive in brutal conditions to take wins in Austria

2020 UCI Downhill world championships Wallace
October 11, 2020

Snow buffetted the start hut in Leogang as the fastest riders in the world lined up to race a very different version of downhill world championships. In very challenging conditions, four first-time world champions emerged on Sunday.

Vancouver Island’s Mark Wallace, no stranger to riding in wet and cold conditions, led the Canadians with an incredible fourth-place finish in Austria.

2020 UCI Downhill world championships Bruni
Loic Bruni warms up in epic race conditions. Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

2020 UCI Downhill World Championships

Elite Men – Wilson wins for Scotland

High up in the Austrian Alps, the days leading to Sunday’s finals had thrown rain, sun, mud and now snow at riders. After two days of somewhat solid mud, the new precipitation made the steep, technical Leogang course wildly greasy, throwing even the fastest qualifiers for a loop.

2020 UCI Downhill world championships Wilson
Reece Wilson was one of the few riders to keep his kit clean in Leogang. Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Scotland’s Reece Wilson came down early on, smashing the Jack Moir’s previous fastest time by a full 7 seconds. The Trek rider’s previous best was a fourth place in Fort William World Cup in very similar conditions. With 30 riders left, it seemed unlikely that Wilson would improve on that placing. As rider after rider crashed, slid out, or played it too safe on the treacherous track, no one was able to come close to the Scottish riders time.

2020 UCI Downhill world championships Wilson
Reece Wilson was stoked on snow and the slippery Leogang track, even before it turned into his first world champs win. Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool
Thirion throws first serious challenge to Wilson’s time

It wasn’t until France’s Remi Thirion that another rider came close. Thirion thrives on the most technical tracks. But, after barely holding together a truly wild run, the Commencal rider still finished a full 5.953 seconds back of Wilson. Several riders later, Austria’s David Trummer rode the home crowd advantage to second, over 3 seconds back.

2020 UCI Downhill world championships Thirion
Remi Thirion found traction on a wild ride down the Leogang world champs track. Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Mark Wallace put down a big run for Canada, slotting into third before Trummer pushed him off the podium. Finn Iles, third in qualifying, slid off-line and off the podium into 34th.

Iles wasn’t the only favorite to struggle, but the top two qualifiers were still at the top of the mountain. Loris Vergier, fastest on Friday, slid into 10th. Loic Bruni, the four time elite world champion, was the last rider left who could unseat Wilson. Early in his run, it was clear he would not challenge the Scot’s time.

2020 UCI Downhill world championships Wilson
Your 2020 men’s downhill world champion: Reece Wilson. Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Reece Wilson slays the mud of Leogang to win 2020 downhill world championships.

“I just believed in myself. I needed a year off,” Wilson said at the finish. The Scottish rider was visibly emotional, thrilled with his result. “I can’t believe it. I’ve worked really hard and here we are.”

2020 UCI Downhill world championships Wilson
Wilson’s Scottish flag theme’d Trek, with the muddy number plate corrected to reflect his win. Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool
2020 UCI Downhill world championships Finn Iles
Finn Iles was fast on Friday in seeding but slid off-line in Sunday’s Final. Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Canadians in Leogang

Mark Wallace’s fourth, just under one second off the podium, is the standout result for Canada in Leogang. The Vancouver Island rider has been riding consistently faster and faster for years, and delivers an incredible run in truly grim conditions in Austria.

2020 UCI Downhill world championships Iles
Finn Iles fully bundled up in practice on Sunday. Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Behind Wallace, Elliot Jamieson and Henry Fitzgerald finished 30th and 31st in a very strong showing from the two Vancouver riders. Finn Iles followed in 34th. Lucas Cruz, in his first year in elite, slots into to 58th in the mud.

In the junior men’s race, Seth Sherlock finished 22nd.

2020 UCI Downhill world championships Nicole
Myriam Nicole practicing Leogang’s new ravine gap. Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Balanche rides clean to Switzerland’s first elite women’s DH world championships

Sunday’s elite women’s race was shaken up before the first rider dropped in. Vali Höll, fastest qualifier and home country favorite in her first elite world championships, cased the imposing ravine gap in morning practice, breaking her ankle in the process. With Höll out, Tracey Hannah rolled in as the favorite.

2020 UCI Downhill world championships Balanche
Camille Balanche about to dive into the all-important woods in Leogang. Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Instead, it was Switzerland’s Camille Balanche taking the cleanest lines through thick mud. The Swiss rider takes her countries first elite downhill world championship title.

“It was extreme. The main goal was just to make it to the bottom without crashing, and it paid off,” said Balanche. “I can’t believe it… It’s gonna take some time for me to realise.”

2020 UCI Downhill world championships Nicole
Myriam Nicole safely through the stumps to silver in Austria. Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Myriam Nicole, winner in 2019 at Mont-Sainte-Anne, settles for second in Austria. The French rider was just 3.130 seconds from defending her title. Slovenia’s Monika Hrastnik edged out Hannah to take the final podium position.

2020 UCI Downhill world championships Balanche
Camille Balanche celebrates Switzerland’s first elite women’s downhill title. PHoto: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool
Imposing weather but stunning scenery in Austria. Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Junior downhill world champions

With Höll graduating to the elite ranks, it was time for a new world champion in the junior women’s race. Starting under falling snow, the women were the days first racers.

Lauryne Chappaz started Sunday much how Saturday ended, with another world championship title for France.

Next up, the junior men’s race set the tone for much of the day. Favorites faltered as they tried to fight for the win. Instead, Oisin O’Callaghan of Ireland had the cleanest run in Leogang. The 17-year-old from Limerick wins Irelands firts-ever downhill world championships title.

