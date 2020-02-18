Mark Wallace on Vancouver Island in “Between the Races”

What does Vancouver Island’s Mark Wallace do between World Cup seasons? Living between three of Vancouver Island’s best riding areas, it looks like Wallace spends most of his time on his bike.

Or at least that’s how it looks in the third episode of Between the Races. The Monster Energy-sponsored web series stops in to visit Duncan, B.C. to visit the Canadian downhill racer on his home trails. Wallace talks trail bikes, home town support, and riding on the legendary Mount Prevost. The DH mountain is just 10 minutes from his back door.

Wallace finished 2019 ranked an incredible eighth overall in the World Cup standings. While rarely as outspoken as many of his peers, the Canadian has been riding with consistency to stay in the top-10. Sounds like he’ll be looking for more when the season starts up in Portugal late in March.

Catch up with one of Canada’s fastest riders, Mark Wallace in Ep. 3 of Between the Races.

Between the Races Ep.3 – Mark Wallace

From Monster Energy / Between the Races:

“We step outside of the pits and into the living rooms, home tracks and private lives of the professional racers to understand what it takes to make it on the World Cup. In a sport where time is everything, we slow it down to understand what makes these racers tick.

Episode 3 features Mark ‘Shark’ Wallace, the silent assassin hailing from British Columbia. The softly-spoken Canadian has always had a scary amount of confidence both on and off the bike, as well as being one of the nicest guys in DH. His performance on the race track is a true testament to his raw natural talent and growing up with a trail park in his back garden helped to hone his skills from a young age. The hard-working rider tunes his bikes as hard as his training routine and he continues to go as fast as possible at his local mountain, Mount Prevost, on Vancouver Island, B.C.

Episode 4 will feature the legendary Troy Brosnan, one of the most consistent World Cup riders out there.”