Mark Wallace revealed as final Norco Factory Team racer

Vancouver Island downhill racer Mark Wallace is the final rider joining Norco Factory Team for the 2023 season.

“I’m thrilled to be riding for the brand! I grew up riding Norcos, so it’s cool to be back!” Wallace says of the move. “Everyone on the team has been so welcoming and I know they are a lot of fun to hang out with! I’m looking forward to getting into some racing with the crew and getting to know them better.”

Wallace joins returning Norco riders, junior women’s World Cup winner Gracey Hemstreet and Lucas Cruz. The veteran Canadian racer is already keen to start helping out his younger teammates. With Hemstreet based on the Sunshine Coast and Cruz a little further north in Pemberton, B.C., Wallace’s addition makes Norco Factory Team an all-Canadian trio when they head back to the World Cup circuit.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be around some very knowledgeable people throughout my career and I’m hoping I can pass some of that along to Lucas and Gracey.”

Wallace’s teammates in the past included the legendary Steve Smith and, more recently at Canyon CLLCTV, Troy Brosnan among others. The Canadian now brings that experience to Norco.

Wallace also brings years of technical experience to the brand just as Norco is working to continue developing its downhill platform.

“When I hear or have ever heard the name Mark Wallace, I think ‘Professional’. He’s been the consummate Canadian throughout his career, but the second he rolls into the start gate, it’s game on,” said VP of Marketing Peter Falk. “Mark has worked with some of the best in the business and I’m really excited to see what we can accomplish together.”