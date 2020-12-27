Mark Wallace’s snow shred on Mt. Prevost

Snow, then sun. Ice, then mud. Downhill bikes, then trail bikes. It’s all crammed in together for a big day of riding with Vancouver Island’s Mark Wallace.

Canyon’s Canadian downhill racer hits laps on Mt. Prevost on the Sender DH bike, starting in some fresh snow. Then, Mark “The Shark” hits up his infamous video segment from Gamble on the Strive trail bike.

What’s better than some Sunday off-season viewing from one of our favorite Canadian downhill racers? Not much.

Mark Wallace – Mount Prevost Raw Rides

Canyon’s word on Wallace’s RAW entry:

“Canyon CLLCTV Factory Downhill racer Mark Wallace takes us down his home trails in the peak of winter. Showcasing a mix of downhill and trail riding on his Canyon Sender and Strive, there’s everything from steep technical sections to fast flowing singletrack.”