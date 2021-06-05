Matchstick Productions releases official teaser for “A Biker’s Ballad”

As mountain biking splinters in to more and more specialized disciplines and niches, is it still possible to bring all riders together in one film? Is there still a common thread that ties a World Cup cross country racer to a group of freeride athletes? In A Biker’s Ballad, Matchstick Productions tries to do just that.

Kate Courtney and Payson McElveeen ride alongside Casey Brown and Carson Storch. Slopestyle star Nicholi Rogatkin shares a screen with Enduro World Series winner Richie Rude. All in the name of mountain biking.

For Canadians, Casey Brown, Georgia Astle and Micayla Gatto road tripping B.C. ties A Biker’s Ballad to our home country. But with filming locations traversing across North America, there’s a trail, a road trip or a destination for any rider to dream of.

Matchstick Production’s is promising a Spring 2021 release date for A Biker’s Ballad, so watch the trailer and stay tuned for the full feature soon.

A Biker’s Ballad – Official Teaser

What is Matchstick Productions saying about A Biker’s Ballad?

Toyota Presents Matchstick Productions’ latest creation, A Biker’s Ballad. The team at Matchstick has brought you the highest level ski movies for years. Now we are bringing that same stoke to mountain biking.

This new film from Matchstick Productions explores the various disciplines of mountain biking in the birthplace of the sport, Crested Butte, CO. Ranging from Enduro to Cross Country to Freeride, the film makers at Matchstick leave no stone unturned. This is a bike movie for all riders and an ode to the deep rooted culture of the sport.

Featuring: Richie Rude • Shawn Neer • Lauren Bingham • Nate Hills • Payson McElveen • Kate Courtney • Will Patterson • Reed Boggs • Nicholi Rogatkin • Ray George • Carson Storch • Casey Brown • Micayla Gatto • Georgia Astle

Shot on Location: Crested Butte, CO | Gunnison, CO | Downieville, CA | Virgin, UT | British Columbia, CAN