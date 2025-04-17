Mathieu van der Poel returns to dirt at Germany’s Bike the Rock

After nearly two years away from the XC start line, Mathieu van der Poel is dusting off the knobbies. The Dutch phenom is expected to race Bike the Rock on May 18, 2025, in Heubach, Germany, marking his return to mountain biking ahead of a packed summer that includes the Tour de France and the world championships in Switzerland.

The race is part of the German MTB Bundesliga, not the UCI world cup, but Van der Poel’s appearance signals intent. He’s eyeing the 2025 world championship title and has already said he wants to be back at the Olympics in 2028. And if anyone can juggle ‘cross, road, gravel and dirt at the highest level, it’s him.

First XC race since 2023

Van der Poel’s last mountain bike outing was in 2023, during a test event for the Paris Olympics. Since then, he’s added to his legacy with wins at Paris–Roubaix, Milan–San Remo and world titles across three cycling disciplines. Now, he’s returning to his off-road roots — and doing it in classic MVDP fashion: all in.

While his team Alpecin-Deceuninck hasn’t officially confirmed his start, the Bike the Rock organizers have gone public with the news and are billing it as a major return. And they’re not wrong.

Save the date: May 18, 2025

The HC-category race in Heubach is known for drawing fast fields and rough terrain. It may not be part of the world cup, but it’s no Sunday cruise. Organizers say more big names from the XC scene are expected to show up, making the event a proper tune-up for the worlds in Valais, Switzerland, this September.

Van der Poel’s calendar isn’t slowing down either — before worlds, he’s also expected to line up at the 2025 Tour de France, once again pushing the limits of what’s possible across cycling’s biggest stages.

More than just a tune-up

For Van der Poel, this isn’t just about checking fitness. He’s already won everything there is to win on skinny tires — and now, he’s clearly not done with mountain biking. With Olympic redemption on the mind and a full-circle moment back on dirt, Heubach might just be the start of something big.