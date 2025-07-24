Matt Jones releases Mavrix video game during Hardline week

After months of teasers, sneak peeks and pre-release playthroughs, Matt Jones’ long-anticipated mountain bike video game Mavrix officially launched July 24. The game is now available on PC via Steam and Epic Games.

Built in collaboration with Thirdcon Games, Mavrix puts players in a fully populated open-world trail network with session zones, tech challenges and global leaderboards. It also features career progression and bike customization and integrates real-world commentary from Rob Warner for in-game split times and race hype.

“After almost two years of development, programming and feedback from the community, Mavrix is finally here,” said Jones in a launch-day video. “It’s a world of whips, scrubs, lines and competition.”

Freeride meets esports

The pre-launch event for Mavrix took place at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere in London last week. Jones invited some of the world’s top mountain bikers, including Bernard Kerr and Rob Warner, to test the final version.

Riders went head-to-head in timed competitions for real cash prizes, showcasing the game’s live tournament potential.

It was the kind of high-pressure, high-fun chaos that Mavrix was designed to replicate for players around the world.

“We’ve even partnered with a platform called Just. You can upload riding clips from the game and earn real money,” said Jones. “You spend 30 quid ($51.99CDN) on the game and you can make it back in a week.”

A platform built by a rider

Mavrix has been a passion project for Jones. He worked closely with his brother and developers to create a game that feels natural for actual mountain bikers.

“We’ve been bug fixing like crazy to make sure it feels incredible,” said Jones. “And now I’m watching riders and gamers fall in love with the controls and the vibe. That’s the dream.”

The game is currently PC-only, with no word yet on console availability. Get it here.