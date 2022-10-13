Matt MacDuff defines his line in “Free To Be”

B.C. has a long history as the birthplace of freeride. Often, much of that legacy is attributed to Vancouver’s infamous North Shore. But, in Free To Be, Matt MacDuff reminds that it’s the wildly diverse landscapes of the province that inspired the mid-’90s revolution, not just some skinnies in the woods.

What connected riders in those different geographies? For MacDuff, it’s the ability to pick, create and ride any line you want. You know, freeride.

Long-term review: 2021 Norco Shore

Free To Be is MacDuff’s modern take on the classic B.C. freeride scene he, and so many of us grew up watching.

Free To Be ft. Matt MacDuff

What’s Norco say about Matt MacDuff in Free to Be?

When mountain biking stumbled across Freeride in the mid ’90s, it was a revolution fueled by emerging MTB technology, B.C.’s unique geography and janky, hand-shot VHS edits shot by the pioneers who were unknowingly documenting the lore of the sport.

In Free to Be, Matt MacDuff explores Freeride’s roots aboard his Shore by exploring the sport’s revolutionary freedom of defining your own line through an updated lens that reflects his fresh take on the landscape where it all began.

Credits

Directed by Brody Jones

Cinematography by Brody Jones and Jared Putnam

FPV by Kadison Pelletie

Photography by Dylan Sherrard

Sound by Keith White

Colour by Sam Gilling

Trail Build by Matt MacDuff and Ben Byers